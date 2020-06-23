Left Menu
Development News Edition

Funeral for Rayshard Brooks to be held at MLK's church

Officer Garrett Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy's restaurant on June 12. Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down less than 24 hours after Brooks died. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 charges against Rolfe, including felony murder, and said the officer kicked Brooks as he lay dying.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 23-06-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 12:27 IST
Funeral for Rayshard Brooks to be held at MLK's church
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot by a police officer, is to be remembered Tuesday at the church in Atlanta where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

"Rayshard Brooks wasn't just running from the police. He was running from a system that makes slaves out of people. A system that doesn't give ordinary people who've made mistakes a second chance, a real shot at redemption," Warnock plans to say, according to a short excerpt released Monday. Officer Garrett Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy's restaurant on June 12. Rolfe, 27, is white. Brooks, 27, was Black.

King's daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, also plans to deliver remarks at Brooks' funeral, along with a friend of his and his mother-in-law, according to a draft program released by the church. "Ebenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer," Warnock said in a statement when the funeral plans were first announced. "Rayshard was not a member of our church but he, and his loved ones, are a part of our family. We seek to embrace them, comfort them, and walk beside them in the days ahead." Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has offered financial help for the services, according to that statement.

When officers responded to complaints of a car blocking Wendy's drive-thru lane, they found Brooks asleep in the car. Police body camera video then showed Brooks and officers having a calm and respectful conversation for more than 40 minutes. After conducting field sobriety tests, Rolfe told Brooks he'd had "too much to drink to be driving." Brooks resisted being handcuffed, and he and the two officers wrestled on the ground. Brooks grabbed one of their Tasers and fired it in their direction as he ran away.

An autopsy found he was shot twice in the back. Rolfe was fired and the other officer, 26-year-old Devin Brosnan, was placed on desk duty after the shooting. Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down less than 24 hours after Brooks died.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 charges against Rolfe, including felony murder, and said the officer kicked Brooks as he lay dying. Brosnan, who the prosecutor said stood on Brooks' shoulder as he struggled for his life, is charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath. Lawyers for both men said their clients' actions were justified.

Interim police Chief Rodney Bryant has said he was surprised Howard brought charges so quickly before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had finished looking into the shooting. The GBI said in a tweet after Howard announced the charges that the agency was not consulted on the charges. Both Rolfe and Brosnan turned themselves in Thursday. Brosnan was released on bond. Rolfe was being held without bond.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese island remembers 75 years since Battle of Okinawa

Residents on Okinawa prayed for peace and remembered their loved ones Tuesday on the 75th anniversary of the end of one of WWIIs deadliest conflicts, the Battle of Okinawa, on the southern Japanese island that still has a heavy U.S. troop p...

FOREX-Euro briefly above $1.13 after French PMI data, US-China trade deal back in focus

The euro and other currencies were higher on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said his comments that the trade deal with China was over were taken out of context. The common currency got a boost by French business activ...

Security forces bust active hideout in Srinagar's Harwan, seize ammunition

In a joint operation, security forces on Tuesday busted an active hideout loaded with arms and ammunition in Srinagars Harwan. A joint operation launched at Harwan in Srinagar today on own sources inputs corroborated by Jammu and Kashmir Po...

COVID-19: 3 more CNG-based furnaces to be made operational soon at Delhi's Nigambodh ghat

With Delhi witnessing record rise in COVID-19 cases, works to start three more furnaces at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium has been speeded up. General secretary of the crematoriums managing committee Suman Gupta said three furnaces which we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020