Russia says it's unrealistic for China to join U.S.-Russo arms talks - Ifax
Russia said on Tuesday it was unrealistic to expect China to join arms controls talks being held between Moscow and Washington, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was reported as saying by the Interfax news agency. The United States has long called on Beijing to join such talks. Ryabkov was speaking a day after he met the U.S. special presidential envoy for arms control in Vienna.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:48 IST
Russia said on Tuesday it was unrealistic to expect China to join arms controls talks being held between Moscow and Washington, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was reported as saying by the Interfax news agency. The United States has long called on Beijing to join such talks.
Ryabkov was speaking a day after he met the U.S. special presidential envoy for arms control in Vienna. The two men discussed global security issues, and a possible extension of the START nuclear arms control treaty in particular, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Brazil reports total of 37,312 coronavirus deaths; CDC reports 1,920,904 coronavirus cases in United States and more
China drops Shanghai as a first port of entry for Beijing-bound flights
China reports 24 new coronavirus cases; Beijing discharges last virus patient
No ware to sell: Beijing's street vendors back on the run
Pompeo chides HSBC for 'corporate kowtow' to Beijing