4 Afghan soldiers killed in clash with Taliban

Four Afghan soldiers killed during a clash with the Taliban forces in Charbolak district. "Four Afghan soldiers died and another wounded in a clash with the Taliban in the Piyazkar village of Charbolak district," TOLO news quoted Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesperson for Balkh Governor, as saying.

He said that that the clash had taken place on Monday night when the Taliban attacked an Afghan checkpoint. However, the Taliban is yet to issue any statement regarding the matter.