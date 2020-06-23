Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ultraviolet light may reduce COVID-19 transmission indoors: Study

An international team of experts in the fields of virology, immunology, aerosols, architecture, and physics, surveyed the possible methods to prevent SARS-CoV-2 propagation in indoor spaces. "We advocate the widespread use of UV-C light as a short-term, easily deployable, and affordable way to limit virus spread in the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic," the researchers, including Professor Javier García de Abajo, wrote in the journal.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:01 IST
Ultraviolet light may reduce COVID-19 transmission indoors: Study

Using ultraviolet (UV) light to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be an efficient, easily deployable, and economically affordable method to reduce COVID-19 transmission in indoor spaces, according to a study. The study, published in the journal ACS Nano, analysed the currently available UV-C sources, such as fluorescent lamps, microcavity plasmas, and LEDs.

It noted that by irradiating this type of light inside the ventilation systems of buildings and in shared indoor spaces while not in use, it is possible to quickly and efficiently deactivate airborne and surface-deposited SARS-CoV-2 viruses that cause COVID-19. The researchers, including those from CFO - The Institute of Photonic Sciences in Spain, also explored costs and investments in deploying such technology.

They explained that a global capital investment of a few billion dollars in UV-C sources could protect indoor workers worldwide. A long series of studies suggest that virus transmission in indoor spaces has a much higher transmission rate than outdoors, the researchers noted.

Filters and chemicals have been presented as possible solutions to minimise this problem, they said. However, even though these are efficient solutions to reduce the concentration of contaminated particles and droplets through ventilation systems, their installation may be costly and time-consuming, according to the researchers.

In addition, chemicals such as ozone are very effective for virus disinfection, but if misused they are harmful for humans, they sad. An international team of experts in the fields of virology, immunology, aerosols, architecture, and physics, surveyed the possible methods to prevent SARS-CoV-2 propagation in indoor spaces.

"We advocate the widespread use of UV-C light as a short-term, easily deployable, and affordable way to limit virus spread in the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic," the researchers, including Professor Javier García de Abajo, wrote in the journal. The researchers noted radical social distancing with the associated shutdown of schools, restaurants, sport clubs, workplaces, and traveling has been shown to be effective in reducing virus spread, but its economic and social costs are unsustainable in the medium term.

They argue that additional measures are necessary to reduce virus transmission when people resume attending schools and jobs that require proximity or some degree of physical contact. Among the available alternatives, UV-C light satisfies the requirements of rapid, widespread, and economically viable deployment, according to the researchers.

"Its implementation is only limited by current production capacities, an increase of which requires swift intervention by industry and authorities," they said..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rare chance to say goodbye: Chilean hospital invites in COVID patients' families

Her hand clad in a blue latex glove, her face masked by a perspex shield, the woman lovingly stroked her fathers gray curls, cradled his head and pressed her mouth as close to his cheek as she could manage.Doctors in the Chilean capital of ...

Singapore to hold snap general elections amid COVID-19 crisis

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday announced snap general elections to allow a fresh five-year mandate to a new government to take important decisions to revive the city-states economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. ...

India to expel half Pakistan's embassy staff over spying

India said on Tuesday it intended to expel half the staff in Pakistans embassy in New Delhi over what it said was spying by officials there. They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations, t...

Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of Indian embassy here on Tuesday. Singh on Monday left for a three-day visit to Russia to attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020