Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court in Kyrgyzstan hands ex-president 11-year prison term

Atambayev, 63, said the accusations against him were politically motivated. On Tuesday, the former Kyrgyz president was found guilty of facilitating corruption.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:24 IST
Court in Kyrgyzstan hands ex-president 11-year prison term

A court in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday convicted the country's ex-president on corruption charges and sentenced him to 11 years and two months in prison. Almazbek Atambayev, who was in office from 2011 to 2017, was stripped of the immunity from prosecution that he enjoyed as a former president and arrested last year on a slew of charges, including corruption and the expropriation of property.

His arrest sparked two days of riots that left one policeman dead and over 100 people injured, raising fears of instability in the strategically placed Central Asian nation that borders China and hosts a Russian military air base. Atambayev, 63, said the accusations against him were politically motivated.

On Tuesday, the former Kyrgyz president was found guilty of facilitating corruption. In addition to a prison term, the court confiscated Atambayev's property — several plots of land, five cars, four companies belonging to him and shares in several Kyrgyz banks. Atambayev's defense lawyer, Sergei Slesarev, said he will discuss appealing the ruling with his client.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rare chance to say goodbye: Chilean hospital invites in COVID patients' families

Her hand clad in a blue latex glove, her face masked by a perspex shield, the woman lovingly stroked her fathers gray curls, cradled his head and pressed her mouth as close to his cheek as she could manage.Doctors in the Chilean capital of ...

Singapore to hold snap general elections amid COVID-19 crisis

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday announced snap general elections to allow a fresh five-year mandate to a new government to take important decisions to revive the city-states economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. ...

India to expel half Pakistan's embassy staff over spying

India said on Tuesday it intended to expel half the staff in Pakistans embassy in New Delhi over what it said was spying by officials there. They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations, t...

Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of Indian embassy here on Tuesday. Singh on Monday left for a three-day visit to Russia to attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020