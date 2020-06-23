Left Menu
Rajnath Singh meets Russian Deputy PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Russia, on Tuesday met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Ivanovich Borisov.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:10 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Ivanovich Borisov. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Russia, on Tuesday met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Ivanovich Borisov. Earlier in the day, Singh visited Indian Embassy here and laid a wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

He will attend a military parade in Moscow on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. During the visit, Singh is likely to discuss the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership.

He is likely to request Russia to urgently supply spares and associated equipment to India for its fighter planes, submarines and battle tanks through air route instead of sea route. (ANI)

