America's demand for talks is a lie, says Iran president
America's demand for talks with Iran is a lie, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, in comments broadcast live on state TV. "They say 'we are ready to negotiate'.Who left the negotiating table?Iran has long said it will not negotiate as long as sanctions remain in place.Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:20 IST
America's demand for talks with Iran is a lie, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, in comments broadcast live on state TV.
"They say 'we are ready to negotiate'. They're saying something strange. What does 'we're ready to negotiate' mean? Who left the negotiating table? Who broke the negotiating table? Who set the negotiating room on fire? It was them," Rouhani said. "So this is a lie on top of a lie every day." In a tweet in early June, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to make a deal with America.
Since 2018, when Trump exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers, Washington has reimposed sanctions to throttle Iran's oil exports as part of a "maximum pressure" policy. The United States says its aim is to force Tehran to agree a broader deal that puts stricter limits on its nuclear work, curbs its ballistic missile program, and ends its regional proxy wars. Iran has long said it will not negotiate as long as sanctions remain in place.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hassan Rouhani
- America
- TV
- Iranian
- Donald Trump
- Tehran
- Washington
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
OnePlus to add affordable smart TVs to India portfolio
Iranian-American freed in prisoner swap with U.S. arrives in Iran
Iranian-American freed in prisoner swap with U.S. arrives in Iran
WB govt to install CCTV cameras in containment zones in city
KCR gives nod for film, TV shootings in Telangana with limited staff