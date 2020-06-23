Vande Bharat flight from Armenia departs with 169 Indians
An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission on Tuesday with 169 stranded Indians departed from Yerevan for Delhi and Chennai on Tuesday.ANI | Yerevan | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:28 IST
An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission on Tuesday with 169 stranded Indians departed from Yerevan for Delhi and Chennai on Tuesday. "#VandeBharatMission successfully evacuated stranded 169 Indians in #Armenia by @airindiain flight AI 1930 YER-DEL-MAA. Thank you all who made it happen," India embassy in Armenia.
As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase.
The recent phase commenced on June 11. Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Indian Navy begins operation to evacuate Indians from Iran
It's time for India Inc to transform & make investment for AtmaNirbhar Bharat: Kotak
COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 9,983 cases
MG Motor India, Tata Power join hands to deploy superfast chargers for EVs at select locations
Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Amit Shah, says 'everyone knows status of India's borders'