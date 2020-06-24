Left Menu
Syrian air defences respond to Israeli attack on southern and eastern Syria

The Israeli army declined to comment. Regional intelligence sources say Israel’s strikes on Syria are part of a shadow war approved by Washington and part of the anti-Iran policy that has undermined in the last two years Iran’s extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 24-06-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli strikes on the air space of the southeastern part of the country near the city of Sweida and in the eastern province of Deir al Zor bordering Iraq that left two soldiers dead, the Syrian army said on Tuesday.

An army statement said several attacks occurred simultaneously, one at a military outpost in Kabajib, east of Deir Zor province, and in the vicinity of the town of Sukhna in the nearby eastern desert. A third strike hit a military installation farther south in the town of Salkhad, near the southern city of Sweida, that left two soldiers dead and four injured.

The bases are located in zones in eastern and southern Syria which Israel had hit in recent months and which are believed to have a strong presence of Iranian-backed militias. The Israeli army declined to comment.

Regional intelligence sources say Israel's strikes on Syria are part of a shadow war approved by Washington and part of the anti-Iran policy that has undermined in the last two years Iran's extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities. Israel has acknowledged conducting many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 where it sees Iran's presence as a strategic threat.

Israeli defense officials have said in recent weeks that their country would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria where, with the help of its proxy militias, Tehran has expanded its presence.

