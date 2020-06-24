Pompeo welcomes China move on pangolins, urges more action on wildlife

Pompeo welcomes China move on pangolins, urges more action on wildlifeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:07 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed China's move to remove pangolins from a list of animals used for traditional medicine and called on it to act on other high-risk wildlife.
The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has been blamed on a seafood market the Chinese city of Wuhan that is believed to have sold wild animals such as bats and pangolins. Chinese state media reported this month that China had removed pangolin scales from its list of approved ingredients for use in traditional Chinese medicine.
"That's great news," Pompeo told a news conference, adding: "I have called on (China's ruling Communist Party) to take similar steps to respond to other endangered species and shut down high risk wildlife wet markets."
