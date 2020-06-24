Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Esports improve to 5-0 at LPL Summer Split

Top Esports improved to 5-0 with a 2-0 win against Bilibili Gaming on Wednesday as Week 4 of the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split continued in Shanghai.In Wednesday's other match, Oh My God (2-4) earned their second straight win with a sweep of LNG Esports (2-3).

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:06 IST
Top Esports improve to 5-0 at LPL Summer Split
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Top Esports improved to 5-0 with a 2-0 win against Bilibili Gaming on Wednesday as Week 4 of the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split continued in Shanghai. It was the fourth sweep in five matches for Top Esports, while Bilibili Gaming (1-4) lost their second straight match.

Bot laner Yu "JackeyLove" Wen-Bo was the MVP in the opening game for Top Esports, while mid laner Zhuo "knight" Ding claimed the honor in the second game. In Wednesday's other match, Oh My God (2-4) earned their second straight win with a sweep of LNG Esports (2-3). The MVP winners for OMG were mid laner Xie "icon" Tian-Yu and top laner Chen "Curse" Chen.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 4 continues with two matches Thursday, including a clash of 4-1 teams Royal Never Give Up and Victory Five. FunPlus Phoenix take on Invictus Gaming.

LPL Summer Split standings through Wednesday (record, map differential): 1. Top Esports, 5-0, +9

2. Victory Five, 4-1, +5 3. Royal Never Give Up, 4-1, +4

4. LGD Gaming, 4-1, +3 5. Team WE, 3-2, +3

6. Invictus Gaming, 3-2, +2 7. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-1, +2

8. Suning, 3-3, 0 T9. EDward Gaming, 2-2, +1

T9. JD Gaming, 2-2, +1 11. eStar Gaming, 2-3, +1

12. LNG Esports, 2-3, -3 13. Oh My God, 2-4, -2

14. Vici Gaming, 1-3, -4 15. Bilibili Gaming, 1-4, -6

16. Rogue Warriors, 0-3, -6 17. Dominus Esports, 0-5, -10

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

2.35 lakh women from Kapu communities to get financial aid for 5 years in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has launched Kapu Nestam scheme to provide financial aid of Rs 15,000 per annum for five years for 2.35 lakh women of Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities. The beneficiaries should be...

Three U.S. governors to quarantine visitors from states where COVID-19 spiking

As the number of new coronavirus cases surged in many areas of the United States, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - once at the epicenter of the outbreak - will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine on ar...

Descendants of slaves in Brazil count their dead from COVID-19

Raimundo Magno Nascimento lost two cousins to the coronavirus and another is sick, but he cannot stop to mourn because he is the only one to keep count of those dying in his community.Nascimento lives at a quilombo, a settlement once set up...

Telangana reports 891 new cases of COVID-19

A total of 891 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,444, as per information provided by the State Health Department. According to the Telangana governments Direct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020