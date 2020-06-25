Left Menu
Cloud9 add ex-CS:GO player Relyks to Valorant roster

Cloud9 made the announcement on Twitter after Relyks had a trial run with the club. The team's only other player to date is Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, a 19-year-old Canadian who was signed in April. Relyks and TenZ were part of a Valorant team that competed under the Cloud9 banner on June 15 in the Immortals First Light event.

Updated: 25-06-2020 05:22 IST
Skyler "Relyks" Weaver joined Cloud9's Valorant team on Wednesday, leaving Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to compete in the new game. Cloud9 made the announcement on Twitter after Relyks had a trial run with the club.

The team's only other player to date is Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, a 19-year-old Canadian who was signed in April. Relyks, a 25-year-old Floridian, most recently was part of the Swole Identity CS:GO squad. He had previous stints with Team SoloMid, Misfits Gaming, eUnited, Bad News Bears and Team Singularity, among other clubs.

Last year, he was part of the Singularity squad that tied for seventh in the ESL Pro League Season 10 - Americas after his Bad News Bears side came in 12th in the Esports Championship Series Season 7 - North America. Relyks hadn't competed in any CS:GO major (S-Tier) or A-Tier tournaments this year. Relyks and TenZ were part of a Valorant team that competed under the Cloud9 banner on June 15 in the Immortals First Light event. They won two matches to reach the final, where they lost 2-0 to Team SoloMid.

Cloud9's Valorant squad is set to compete in the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown from Friday through Sunday. The 16-team, $50,000 event also will include Team SoloMid, Team Ninja, T1, Gen.G Esports, Immortals and Sentinels. --Field Level Media

