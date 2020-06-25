UK calls on China, India to engage in dialogue to resolve 'worrying' standoff

Terming standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as "very serious and worrying", UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on Beijing and Delhi to engage in dialogue to resolve the border issue between them. Replying to Conservative Party MP Flick Drummond during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons regarding the implications for Britain in the wake of the fatal India - China conflict in Ladakh, Johnson on Wednesday said that the United Kingdom is monitoring the situation closely.

"I thank my friend and she is absolutely right to draw the attention of the House to a very serious and worrying situation which we are monitoring closely," Johnson said. "Perhaps the best thing I can say is that we are encouraging both parties to engage in dialogue on the issues on the border and sort it out between them," he added.

Johnson remarks come days after a violent standoff between China and India in the Galwan Valley area. The June 15 incident took place as a result of an attempt by China to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

India lost 20 of its soldiers in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley and 10 Indian soldiers also were held captive and later released. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured. India and China on Wednesday held diplomatic level talks during which they discussed in detail the developments in the India-China border areas, in particular the situation in Eastern Ladakh.

The two sides also agreed to maintain communication both at the diplomatic and military levels, including under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC), to resolve the existing situation peacefully.