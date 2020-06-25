Left Menu
Development News Edition

British police say 22 officers hurt in violence at illegal party

Twenty-two police officers were hurt during trouble at an unauthorised music event in London overnight where crowds attacked some patrol cars, British authorities said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:59 IST
British police say 22 officers hurt in violence at illegal party
Representative Image Image Credit: newspunch.com

Twenty-two police officers were hurt during trouble at an unauthorized music event in London overnight where crowds attacked some patrol cars, British authorities said on Thursday. Parties have been banned during Britain's coronavirus lockdown, though some people have been defying that.

"These are utterly vile scenes," said Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel of the disorder in the capital's Brixton area. Police said they were attacked when responding to residents' complaints about noise, anti-social behavior, and violence.

None of the officers were injured seriously, though two required hospital treatment, police said in a statement. Some police cars were damaged and four people were arrested. "These gatherings are unlawful, as well as posing a risk to public health and against coronavirus restrictions. The violence shown towards officers is totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate it in any form," said police commander Colin Wingrove.

Unverified images on social media showed a crowd - with one person holding an object that looked like a sword - confronting officers and attacking a police car. Reuters was unable to independently verify those images.

Patel said the incident was particularly wrong given the recent stabbing at a park in Reading where three people died in what police said was a terrorism incident. "Just last weekend, the whole country came together to praise our heroic police officers for putting their own lives on the line to keep us safe," she said.

British police have issued warnings against holding parties or large gatherings during the lockdown to curb COVID-19. Three people were stabbed and a woman raped after thousands of young people attended a "rave" in northern England earlier this month, one of a number of such illegal events to take place recently.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Amid govt efforts to increase COVID bed numbers, hospitals face shortage of health workers

As the number of beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients is being increased, there are complains of acute shortage of manpower -- doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff to treat coronavirus patients, putting further stress on ...

Speeding truck rams into a roadside shanty; 3 children killed

Three children of a family were killed when a speeding truck rammed into a roadside shanty in Bihars Bhagalpur district on Thursday morning. The truck apparently lost its balance near Jahnvi Chowk in Parbatta police station area and crashed...

Pani-puri seller dies of COVID-19, patrons raise funds for kin

For over four decades, Bhagwati Yadav sold pani-puri at Napean Sea Road in south Mumbai, which made him a known figure in the area, and his use of packaged water for preparing this tangy-sweet snack made him all the more popular. However, h...

Unilever to drop 'Fair & Lovely' skin lightening product name

Unilever will drop the word fair from its Fair Lovely brand of skin lightening products which are popular in South Asia but have long been criticised for promoting negative stereotypes against people with darker skin. Companies face a moun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020