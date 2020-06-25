Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain should side with U.S. over Huawei, former PM Blair says

Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecoms equipment, has said Washington wants to frustrate its growth as no U.S. company could offer the same range of technology at a competitive price. "HOSTILITY NOT SENSIBLE" Huawei said on Thursday it had received planning permission to build a 1 billion pound ($1.2 billion) research and development facility in England. Speaking more broadly about China, Blair said the West needed to have a relationship with Beijing to deal with global issues such as climate change and the global economy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:36 IST
Britain should side with U.S. over Huawei, former PM Blair says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain will ultimately have to side with the United States in a decision on allowing China's Huawei Technologies a role in its 5G network, former Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G mobile network in January, frustrating a global push by the United States to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant from the West's next-generation communications.

But British officials are reviewing how best to securely deploy Huawei equipment. "I think we do need to make a call and I think it has got to be pro-U.S. in the end," Blair said when asked about Huawei at a Reuters Newsmaker event.

"It is very hard for us not to be with the U.S. on anything that touches U.S. security." Blair, who was prime minister from 1997-2007, said one issue was that Huawei infrastructure was a lot cheaper than alternatives. "One of the extraordinary things about 5G is that the West has in a way just allowed this advantage, this superiority to be gained," he said.

In what some have compared to Cold War antagonism with the Soviet Union, the United States is worried that 5G dominance is a milestone towards Chinese technological supremacy that could define 21st-century geopolitics. Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecoms equipment, has said Washington wants to frustrate its growth as no U.S. company could offer the same range of technology at a competitive price.

"HOSTILITY NOT SENSIBLE" Huawei said on Thursday it had received planning permission to build a 1 billion pound ($1.2 billion) research and development facility in England.

Speaking more broadly about China, Blair said the West needed to have a relationship with Beijing to deal with global issues such as climate change and the global economy. "Whatever attitudes are towards China, to get into a situation of hostility is not really sensible," Blair said, adding that the Chinese Communist Party had tightened its grip domestically while becoming more assertive globally.

"I think we are in a new era," Blair said. "You need a strategic response not just a series of ad hoc reactions to Chinese activity or power." U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly confronted China over trade and its handling of the coronavirus, though Beijing has cast Washington's fears as anti-Chinese hysteria.

Blair said the West had to be able to compete with China and confront it when necessary. "The essential thing in my view is to be in a position where the West has built a strong enough set of alliances that we are able to handle China however and whatever direction China develops in," he said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

US urges Russia, China to give more aid to Venezuela in COVID fight

U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abram called on Russia and China on Thursday to provide more humanitarian aid aid to their ally Venezuela in the fight against the growing COVID-19 epidemic there. We would like to see them ...

Babri masjid demolition case: 2 more accused examined

A Special CBI court trying the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case on Thursday recorded the statements of two accused in the case and summoned a third one for the deposition by him. Special Judge S K Yadav recorded the statements of accused J...

Three more COVID-19 patients die din J-K; toll reaches 91

Three more coronavirus positive patients died in Jammu and Kashmir, raising the toll in the union territory to 91, officials said on Thursday. While two deaths took place in the Kashmir Valley, another patient passed away in the Jammu regio...

Proposed film city in Bihar should be named after Sushant Singh Rajput: Tejashwi

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday demanded that the proposed film city in Rajgir, Nalanda district, be named after deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Yadav, accompanied by RJDs Bihar unit p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020