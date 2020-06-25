At least 10 aid workers kidnapped in southwest Niger

At least 10 local aid workers have been kidnapped in southwest Niger near the border with Burkina Faso, an official from APIS, the non-governmental organisation for which they worked, and security sources said on Thursday.

It was not clear who carried out the kidnapping, which took place on Wednesday. It happened in an area of Niger where jihadist groups with links to Islamic State and al Qaeda are operating. (Reporting By Aaron Ross and David Lewis Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Gareth Jones)