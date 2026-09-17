Washington's Strategic Stake: A New Era in Niger's Uranium Ventures

The United States government has sanctioned up to $414 million in financing for a uranium project in Niger, according to the project's developer, a significant move deemed a victory for Washington following the expulsion of US forces from the region two years ago.

The US Development Finance Corp granted the debt facility to Canadian company Global Atomic for its Dasa project, one of Africa's richest uranium deposits. This investment could significantly bolster America's access to strategic uranium supplies while Niger grapples with French miner Orano over uranium mining dominance.

The financing is viewed as both a diplomatic achievement and a commercial opportunity for the US, whose relations with Niger soured after the 2023 coup. Sources indicate renewed efforts to revitalize ties, recognizing the project's potential in securing strategic resources and enhancing US-Canada relations amid political challenges.