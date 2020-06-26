EG, Cloud9 grab cs_summit 6 NA victories

Evil Geniuses came from behind to edge FURIA Esports, and Cloud9 swept Gen.G Esports on Thursday in group play at the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event. Cloud9 continued their strong play in the tournament, as they swept through two matches last week in Stage 1 to advance to the Stage 2 group phase. Evil Geniuses, FURIA and Gen.G were all making their debut appearance in the event on Thursday.

In Group A, FURIA will oppose MIBR on Friday in an elimination match. Gen.G will square off with Chaos on Friday in the Group B elimination match. The two winners-bracket matches are scheduled for Saturday, with Evil Geniuses battling Team Liquid in Group A, and Cloud9 matching up with 100 Thieves in Group B. The winners of those two matches head to Stage 3, next week's playoff bracket.

The group stage will conclude Sunday with the "decider matches" in both groups. The Friday winners will face the Saturday losers for the last two playoff berths. The cs_summit 6 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is broken into two regions, Europe and North America. The North American competition features 13 teams playing for $75,000 over three stages. All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final on July 5.

The first stage had five invited teams and three qualifiers vying for three places in Stage 2, which went to Cloud9, Chaos Esports Club and MIBR. The top five teams in the North American Regional Major Rankings on the Road to Rio (in order, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Gen.G Esports, Evil Geniuses and FURIA Esports) entered the competition in Stage 2. They were joined by the three Stage 1 qualifiers for group play that runs through Sunday.

The Stage 2 teams are divided into two groups of four that will each feature a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams in each group will move on to the Stage 3 playoff bracket. The four-team playoffs, which will begin Tuesday, will follow a double-elimination format. The upper-bracket winner will receive a one-map lead at the start of the title match.

The championship team will earn $22,000 and 2,000 RMR points while the runner-up will get $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points. On Thursday, FURIA won eight consecutive rounds in the middle of the first map, Nuke, and went on to beat Evil Geniuses 16-14. FURIA then grabbed an early 7-4 lead on Vertigo, but Evil Geniuses rallied for a 16-13 victory. The decisive third map, Inferno, was tight most of the way before Evil Geniuses closed out another 16-13 win.

Bulgaria's Tsvetelin "CeRq" Dimitrov was Evil Geniuses' top performer, finishing with 70 kills and a plus-26 kill-death differential. Andrei "arT" Piovezan had 70 kills for FURIA's all-Brazilian roster while Yuri "yuurih" Santos had a team-best plus-7 KD differential. Cloud9 produced a pair of 12-6 wins over Gen.G, on Vertigo and Inferno. The second map saw Gen.G rallied with five consecutive round wins to tie the score 12-12, but Cloud9 captured each of the next four rounds to seal the match.

Ricky "floppy" Kemery of the United States paced Cloud9 with 51 kills and a plus-18 KD differential. U.S. player Timothy "autimatic" Ta was Gen.G's leader with 44 kills and a plus-11 KD differential. cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

1. $22,000, 2,000 2. $16,000, 1,875

3. $12,000, 1,750 4. $9,000, 1,625

5. $6,500, 1,500 6. $4,500, 1,375

7-8. $2,500, 1,187.5 9. no money, 1,000 -- Triumph

10. no money, 875 -- Team oNe 11. no money, no points -- Yeah Gaming

12-13. no money, no points -- New England Whalers, Team Envy --Field Level Media