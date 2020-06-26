Left Menu
Indian-Americans protest in Chicago against Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh

The Indian and Chinese militaries are engaged in a border standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. A sizable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso. The two sides are engaged in diplomatic and military talks amidst escalating tension following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15. Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in the clash.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 11:58 IST
Representative Image

A group of Indian-Americans has organized a peaceful demonstration in front of the Chinese Consulate in Chicago, protesting against Beijing's incursions in eastern Ladakh. The protest was limited to a small group of people due to the restrictions on gathering and other measures implemented by the city of Chicago in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our protest was against the Chinese incursions on Indian territory in Leh. We want to tell China that Indian-Americans will not keep quiet. Today the entire world is with India," Dr. Bharat Barai, an eminent Indian-American from Chicago, said on Thursday. "There is a massive resentment against Chinese aggression among Indian-Americans," he said.

Protestors carried placards denouncing China for its aggression against India and other neighboring countries. The Indian and Chinese militaries are engaged in a border standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok, and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

A sizable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso. The two sides are engaged in diplomatic and military talks amidst escalating tension following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15. Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in the clash.

