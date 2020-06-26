Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippine police kill 4 terror suspects in Manila shootout

Philippine police raided a suspected hideout of Islamic State group-linked militants in metropolitan Manila early Friday and killed four of them in a gunbattle, security officials said.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:40 IST
Philippine police kill 4 terror suspects in Manila shootout
Representative Image

Philippine police raided a suspected hideout of Islamic State group-linked militants in metropolitan Manila early Friday and killed four of them in a gunbattle, security officials said. Metropolitan Manila Police Chief Debold Sinas said police and intelligence agents were to serve a search warrant after midnight at a house in suburban Paranaque city after months of surveillance when the suspected militants opened fire.

An officer was shot in the leg and hospitalized, police said, adding they recovered pistols, suspected bomb parts, money transfer records, and two black flags like those of the Islamic State group. The raid comes as President Rodrigo Duterte considers whether to sign a new and more powerful anti-terror law, which has already been passed by Congress. The country's military chief cited Friday's gunbattle as a reason Duterte should sign it as soon as possible.

"It is public security and general welfare that is at stake. We should protect and defend from terrorists without further delay," Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. said. He said the presence of the suspects in the Manila area underscored their readiness to plot an attack despite the suffering caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials did not say what, if any, specific attack the suspects were plotting. The proposed Anti-Terror Act would allow the detention of suspects for up to 24 days without charge and empowers a government anti-terrorism council to designate suspects or groups as suspected terrorists who could then be subjected to arrests and surveillance.

Opponents say the legislation violates the constitution, defines terrorism too broadly, could be misused to target government critics, and could threaten legitimate dissent. Those slain Friday were identified by police as Merhama Abdul Sawari, Bensaudi Sali, Rasmin Hussin, and Jamal Kalliming.

Sinas said the suspects handled funds for Daulah Islamiyah, one of the militant groups blamed for laying siege to Marawi city in the southern Philippines for five months in 2017. Sawari facilitated funds for Philippine-based militants from Indonesia's Sulawesi region, Sinas said in a statement without elaborating.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Opium worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Neemuch, 3 held

Three persons were arrestedon Friday in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh while trying to ferry50 kilograms of opium, worth Rs 50 lakh in the illicit market,to Rajasthan, police saidActing on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a lorryon Mhow-Nasi...

Vaxart says potential COVID-19 vaccine picked for 'Operation Warp Speed'

Vaxart Inc said on Friday it would test its potential COVID-19 vaccine on monkeys in a study organized by the Trump Administrations vaccine-acceleration program called Operation Warp Speed.Shares of the U.S. vaccine developer jumped 63 befo...

Study explains how smartphones empower women in less developed countries

Women who have access to mobile phones in less or least developed countries are more likely to be involved in decision making, hence, bringing a chance of empowerment, according to a recent study. Putting smartphones in womens hands could b...

NCP chief Sharad Pawar chairs meeting in Pune to review COVID-19 situation

Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation at Punes council hall.The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Health Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020