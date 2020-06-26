Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Dixie Chicks drop Dixie from name; country group tries to 'meet the moment'

Country music trio Dixie Chicks on Thursday changed its name to simply The Chicks, the latest move in U.S. pop culture to drop associations with the nation's racist past. "We want to meet the moment," the band said on its website, without further explanation. Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' delayed again amid coronavirus outbreak

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros. movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of Christopher Nolan thriller "Tenet" for a second time due to the coronavirus outbreak, dealing another setback to the industry's hopes for a late-summer rebound. "Tenet" is now scheduled to reach cinemas on Aug. 12, the company said in a statement. Most U.S. movie theaters remain closed to help prevent the spread of the pandemic. Belgian pop singer takes office job as COVID-19 wrecks debut

Just before the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, Belgian pop singer Dana Rexx was hopeful of breaking through with her first single release in April and a tour of Asia planned. Instead she found herself working an office job to make ends meet. Black culture in fashion seeks to move from the runway to the control tower

More than 40 years after Beverly Johnson became the first black model to grace the cover of Vogue, the fashion industry is facing its own reckoning over racism and exclusion. Anna Wintour, regarded as one of the most influential figures in fashion, has apologized for "hurtful and intolerant" mistakes by the magazine during her 30-year tenure as Vogue's editor-in-chief. Disney to revamp Splash Mountain to feature company's first Black princess

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will renovate its Splash Mountain theme park ride to feature Tiana, the entertainment company's first Black princess and the star of 2009 animated film "The Princess and the Frog." The announcement follows criticism of the current theme for Splash Mountain, which is based on 1946 film "Song of the South." A recent online petition argued that the film promoted racist stereotypes. U.S. movie theaters prepare to switch the lights back on, but hurdles remain

When the 60-person Arena Cinelounge in Los Angeles opens again for the first time in months, more than a dozen seats will be filled by cardboard cutouts of James Dean, Charlie Chaplin and other Hollywood icons. The seating arrangement, designed to encourage social distancing among the 15 real-life patrons who will be allowed into each screening, is one of the new safety measures theaters are putting in place to reduce the chance of coronavirus spread. With Eurovision canceled, Netflix offers fans a Will Ferrell comedy

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing cancellation of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, actors Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams hope fans can get their fix by watching their madcap Netflix comedy about a duo from Iceland who compete in the event. "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" is a "zany, unexpected, musical extravaganza," McAdams told Reuters. Gap and Kanye West team up to create line of Yeezy apparel

Gap Inc has entered into a "multi-year partnership" with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West to create a Yeezy line of clothing, both parties said on Friday. Aimed at young shoppers, the Yeezy-Gap line, which will offer items such as hoodies, basics, T-shirts and joggers, is expected to appear in Gap stores and on Gap.com in 2021, the two parties said. West will keep sole ownership of the Yeezy brand. Russia finds theatre director who lampooned authorities guilty of fraud

A Russian court declared award-winning film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov guilty of embezzlement and was expected to hand down a sentence later on Friday in a case that has prompted an outcry among the cultural elite. The 50-year-old art director at Moscow's avant-garde Gogol Centre theatre was charged with leading a criminal group that stole 129 million roubles ($1.87 million) in state funds. He denied any wrongdoing. 'Gone with the Wind' returns to HBO Max with commentary on brutality of slavery

Movie classic "Gone with the Wind" returned to the HBO Max streaming platform on Wednesday, along with two extra features discussing its depiction of race in the Civil War era. The Oscar-winning 1939 film was pulled two weeks ago as the United States began a mass reckoning with systemic racism triggered by nationwide protests over police brutality.