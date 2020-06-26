Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 feared dead in Glasgow stabbing, suspect killed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UK Home Secretary Priti Patel both took to social media to praise the brave police officers and to urge the public to avoid the scene of the incident. “Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:56 IST
3 feared dead in Glasgow stabbing, suspect killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three people are feared dead in a knife rampage in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and a male suspect has been shot dead by armed police. Police Scotland said that six people injured in the incident remain in hospital, including a police officer who remains in a critical but stable condition.

"The individual who was shot by armed police has died. Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition," said Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson of Police Scotland. Earlier, Police Scotland had said that the situation in the city centre of Glasgow has been brought under control as no further suspects are sought.

"I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer," said ACC Steve Johnson. "I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident," he said.

According to yet to be confirmed reports, three people died following a stabbing on a stairwell inside the Park Inn hotel in what is usually a busy shopping district in the heart of Glasgow. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the hotel is not believed to be functioning in its usual capacity and was possibly being used as some sort of shelter. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UK Home Secretary Priti Patel both took to social media to praise the brave police officers and to urge the public to avoid the scene of the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding," said Johnson. "Deeply alarming reports coming from Glasgow. Please follow police advice and avoid the area. Thoughts are with the emergency services as they continue to respond to this incident," noted Patel.

Police Scotland have yet to confirm the details and nature of the incident as a heavy armed police and ambulance presence remains in the city centre of Glasgow on West George Street. The Scottish Police Federation had earlier confirmed a police officer was among the injuries in the "stabbing incident" in Glasgow city centre.

"We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service," it said. Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter to urge people to stay away from the area and allow the emergency services to carry out their job.

"The reports from Glasgow City Centre are truly dreadful. My thoughts are with everyone involved. I am being updated as the situation becomes clearer," she said.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

IAS officer from Bihar is first bureaucrat to get domicile rights in J-K

Navin Kumar Choudhary, a senior IAS officer from Bihar, has become the first bureaucrat to get domicile rights in the Union territoryChoudhary, a 1994-batch JK cadre officer, is currently posted as the principal secretary in the Agriculture...

Police say Glasgow incident not being treated as terrorism

Police are not treating an incident in Glasgow on Friday as terrorism, a statement said, after local media reported three people had been killed in a knife attack at a hotel.The incident in West George Street Glasgow is not being treated as...

NBA-Sixteen players in "self-isolation" after testing positive for COVID-19

Sixteen NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, the league said on Friday, a little over a month before the 2020 season is set to resume in Florida on the same day the state reported a record of almost 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 ho...

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on concerns over U.S.-China trade deal, rising virus cases

Wall Streets major indexes tumbled on Friday after a report that the U.S. intervention in Chinese interests could risk Phase 1 trade deal spooked investors already worried about a surge in coronavirus cases. The three main indexes extended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020