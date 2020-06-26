Knifeman kills two in Glasgow before being shot by police -BBC

An man stabbed two people to death in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday before being shot dead by police, British media reported, in an attack that left a police officer critically injured. An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services after the incident at a city centre hotel, and armed police on the scene, at around 1:15 p.m. (1215 GMT).

Police said six people, including the police officer, had been hospitalised. Authorities have yet to say what the motive for the attack was. A government source told the BBC that a total of three people had died, including the attacker.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said the incident had been contained and there was no wider risk to the public. "The individual who was shot by armed police has died," Police Scotland said in a statement, adding that they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

"We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media." One eyewitness in the hotel described the scene as "full of blood".

"I was in my room and I heard loud screams from downstairs," a man who gave his name as John told the BBC. "I got worried and went to check what was going on. When I opened the lift it was all blood."

Police Scotland said its injured officer was in a critical but stable condition. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow".

Last week, three people were killed in the southern English town of Reading when a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park. Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.