Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson warns coronavirus still out there as UK police break up parties

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged the British public to continue to observe social distancing rules after several police officers suffered injuries as they broke up street parties over the last few days.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:29 IST
Boris Johnson warns coronavirus still out there as UK police break up parties
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged the British public to continue to observe social distancing rules after several police officers suffered injuries as they broke up street parties over the last few days. With the UK experiencing sunny weather this week, crowds were seen flocking in hordes to beaches and football fans turned out to celebrate Liverpool Football Club's Premier League win on Thursday, the hottest day of the year so far. Johnson warned that parts of the world which had taken too many "liberties" after lifting their lockdown, had suffered severe consequences of a second spike as a result and urged people to continue to follow the government guidance of staying away from gatherings.

"You may think you are not going to get it, that you're immortal and invincible and so on – and very likely that's true if you are a young person. But the bug you carry can kill elderly people particularly. It is still dangerous; the virus is still out there," said Johnson. "Some parts of the world – I won't name them – have got spikes, really serious spikes in instances of the disease, so it's crucial that people understand that on 4 July we get this right, that we do this in a balanced way, and we recognise the risks," he said.

Earlier this week, he had set July 4 as the date for a substantial easing of the Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown rules, with restaurants, bars and cinemas allowed to reopen within Covid-secure settings due to the downward trajectory in the daily death toll from the deadly virus. But even before that date, there have been a series of street parties across London, which has resulted in serious injuries for police officers who tried to break them up. Scotland Yard chief Cressida Dick has said that her officers will crack down on such illegal gatherings.

"We will come and close them down," she said, after a meeting with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday morning and hours after crowds at a street party in Notting Hill, west London, pelted her officers with objects. "Just received comprehensive update from policing leadership on public order. Violence we are seeing is appalling. The police have my full backing in tackling criminality and enforcing the law – criminals will face consequences," said Patel. On Wednesday night, there were violent scenes in Brixton, south London, when crowds of youths injured 22 officers and vandalised police cars. Officers appeared to retreat when they were threatened with bottles, bats and what appeared to be a sword.

The Metropolitan Police said three officers suffered "really quite nasty injuries", adding: "It was a really, really horrible incident for them to deal with, really vicious attacks by people using bottles, glasses and anything they could pick up." Meanwhile, the UK recorded a further 186 deaths of people who had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, with the total number to have died in the pandemic now standing at 43,414. The latest figures, released by the Department for Health and Social Care, showed a further 1,006 people had tested positive for the virus.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Justin Bieber files $20 mln defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claims

Justin Bieber has filed a 20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual misconduct. The Canadian pop star filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday after saying on Twitter earlier this week that...

Yemen: millions of children facing deadly hunger, amidst aid shortages and COVID-19

Millions of children in the heart of the worlds worst humanitarian disaster could be pushed to the brink of starvation, due to huge shortfalls in humanitarian aid funding amid the coronavirus pandemic, the UN Childrens Fund UNICEF said on F...

New York's Cuomo says "time to wake up, America" as other states see COVID-19 spikes

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday criticized states that reopened their economies before getting the novel coronavirus under control, saying there was undeniable, irrefutable evidence those states made a mistake.Cuomo told a briefing...

Golf-McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19 - report

Danny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from the ongoing Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Golf Channel reported on Friday. Nick Watney was the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020