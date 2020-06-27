Left Menu
MAD Lions and Rogue each won matches Friday, setting up a showdown for first place when the teams meet Saturday in the Summer Split of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC). MAD Lions (5-1) downed Origen (3-3) for their fifth consecutive win, and Rogue (5-1) rebounded from their first defeat to top Fnatic (3-3). Third-place SK Gaming (4-2) beat G2 Esports (3-3).

MAD Lions, Rogue set for LEC Summer Split showdown

Third-place SK Gaming (4-2) beat G2 Esports (3-3).

Third-place SK Gaming (4-2) beat G2 Esports (3-3). Misfits Gaming defeated Team Vitality (2-4), and Excel Esports got past FC Schalke 04 (0-6). The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams will play two matches each weekend, save the first and last weekend, during which teams will play three matches. When play concludes Aug. 9, the top six teams in the standings will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top four teams will reach the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener. The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the losers bracket.

The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event. Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April.

On Friday, the Czech Republic's Marek "Humanoid" Brazda was the star for MAD Lions in the win on blue, recording a 5/0/6 kill-death-assist ratio. Germany's Elias "Upset" Lipp led Origen at 3/0/0. Rogue prevailed on red behind a 5/2/7 KDA ratio from France's Steven "Hans Sama" Liv. Sweden's Martin "Rekkles" Larsson wound up at 5/4/1 for Fnatic.

SK Gaming won on red, getting a 4/0/6 KDA ratio from Slovenia's Jus "Crownshot" Marusic. Poland's Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski finished at 3/1/2 for G2 Esports. The Netherlands' Fabian "FEBIVEN" Diepstraten produced a 5/1/5 KDA ratio for Misfits in their win on red. Serbia's Aljosa "Milica" Kovandzic produced a 4/2/3 mark for Vitality.

Sweden's Felix "Kryze" Hellstrom had a 5/0/6 KDA ratio for Excel as they won on blue. Germany's Felix "Abbedagge" Braun posted a 1/3/0 ratio for FC Schalke. Week 3 concludes Saturday with five matches:

--Team Vitality vs. SK Gaming --Misfits Gaming vs. Excel Esports

--Origen vs. FC Schalke 04 --MAD Lions vs. Rogue

--G2 Esports vs. Fnatic League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings

T1. MAD Lions, 5-1 T1. Rogue, 5-1

3. SK Gaming, 4-2 T4. Fnatic, 3-3

T4. G2 Esports, 3-3 T4. Misfits Gaming, 3-3

T4. Origen, 3-3 T8. Excel Esports, 2-4

T8. Team Vitality, 2-4 10. FC Schalke 04, 0-6

--Field Level Media

