Left Menu
Development News Edition

LGBTQ Americans adjust Pride celebrations in a time of pandemic

Diana and Jillian Rosile of Denver this year would have marked their first Pride celebration as an out queer couple since Diana, a transgender woman, changed her legal name this month. But as the relentless coronavirus pandemic forced Colorado's Pride events to go virtual, the young software engineers had to shelve their plans.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 16:30 IST
LGBTQ Americans adjust Pride celebrations in a time of pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Diana and Jillian Rosile of Denver this year would have marked their first Pride celebration as an out queer couple since Diana, a transgender woman, changed her legal name this month.

But as the relentless coronavirus pandemic forced Colorado's Pride events to go virtual, the young software engineers had to shelve their plans. However, the Rosiles still showed their Pride, sharing their news on social media. The response, they said, has been overwhelmingly positive. "Family and friends and coworkers have all been supportive," said Diana, 33.

The pandemic has forced organizers to move parades, marches, and forums online across the United States in June for Pride Month, an annual celebration of the LGBTQ community and a renewed call for equal rights. Still, "canceling" Pride was not an option, said Cathy Renna, director of communications at the National LGBTQ Task Force. "Our community just said, 'A year without Pride is not acceptable - let's find a way to try and create an experience online'," she said. "And in some ways, it's allowed accessibility to Pride that we didn't have before."

Millions of people from every corner of the world are expected to tune in on Saturday to Global Pride, a 24-hour virtual broadcast that organizers say could become the largest LGBTQ event ever. Chazz Grosshandler, a 14-year-old transgender activist, would have attended her first Pride parade in New York City on Sunday. Instead, she will follow the event online from her home in Chicago. She will also participate in virtual events for the GenderCool Project, the organization co-founded by her mother to advocate for transgender and non-binary young people.

"It is sad that we can't do stuff in person," Grosshandler said. "We have to accept the change, and it's really disappointing but, you know, we have to move on."

STILL MARCHING

Some in-person demonstrations will still take place. On Sunday in New York City, the Reclaim Pride Coalition, a group of queer and trans activists, will hold its second annual Queer Liberation March which this year will focus on a protest against racial injustice and demands for police reform. "Inspired by the historic, Black-led protest movement that has taken to the streets here in NYC and across the world, Reclaim Pride supports demands for immediate defunding, disarming, and dismantling of police forces," the organization's Francesca Barjon said in a statement.

Organizers of Reclaim Pride reject commercial sponsorship as well as the presence of uniformed police and have asked participants to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing during the march. Pride Month is especially significant this year for Michael Bridgeforth, 56, a Black gay man who said he grew up afraid of celebrating his identity and battling racism.

"I think we all should take pride in who we are, regardless of our skin color, but it just makes me feel prouder," he said. "Now I feel more empowered to stand my ground." Bridgeforth and his husband Roland Ducharme, 60, have been attending Pride events together since they met at a gay bar in Baltimore in 1994. They took part in many Pride parades across the country over the years as they moved frequently due to Ducharme's job with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In recent years, they favored smaller gatherings with friends in the gay community in Westfield, Massachusetts, but this year things will be different. "I'm not sure if anything has been planned" locally for Pride this year, Bridgeforth said. "I don't think so because we were all very cautious" of the coronavirus threat.

"We'll probably have a fire in our backyard."

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

ASEAN takes position vs China's vast historical sea claims

Southeast Asian leaders said a 1982 UN oceans treaty should be the basis of sovereign rights and entitlements in the South China Sea, in one of their strongest remarks opposing Chinas claim to virtually the entire disputed waters on histori...

8 states contributed 85pc COVID-19 caseload, 87pc deaths: Health Ministry

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry said ...

24 SP leaders booked for defying social distancing norms during protest: Police

Twenty-four Samajwadi Party leaders, including its district unit president, were booked for allegedly defying social distancing norms while protesting against the fuel price hike, police said on SaturdayThe party leaders had staged a demons...

Will only publicity provide employment? Priyanka Gandhi asks UP govt

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government saying that only publicity will not provide emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020