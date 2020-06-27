Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK police to get tougher on crowds amid pandemic worries

The local move to stop gatherings of more than two people came after the sheer joy of victory, together with warm weather, prompted people to cast off worries about the COVID-19 pandemic and to gather in huge crowds. Amid the wild celebrations, part of the Liver Building — a local landmark — caught fire.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-06-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 17:10 IST
UK police to get tougher on crowds amid pandemic worries
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Police in the English city of Liverpool has been given more power to break up crowds after celebrations to mark Liverpool Football Club's first league title in 30 years led to disorder. The local move to stop gatherings of more than two people came after the sheer joy of victory, together with warm weather, prompted people to cast off worries about the COVID-19 pandemic and to gather in huge crowds.

Amid the wild celebrations, part of the Liver Building a local landmark caught fire. Images circulating on social media appear to show a firework sailing from the crowd and striking the building's balcony before exploding. Four fire engines were dispatched and the blaze was put out, but the extent of the damage is unclear.

The gatherings come amid increasing worries about the unwillingness of the public to follow social distancing rules meant to halt the spread of COVID-19. Exasperated Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said on Twitter that he was "really concerned" about the images he was seeing. "I appreciate #LFC fans want to celebrate but please, for your own safety, and that of others, go home and celebrate at home," he said. "Covid-19 is still a major risk and our city has already lost far too many people to the illness." Under lockdown restrictions in England, groups are limited to six people.

Huge gatherings were also reported in London overnight for the third night in a row. Met Police commander Bas Javid told the BBC that the police have been trying to persuade people to go home rather than to arrest them. "We're not going to arrest our way out of situations like this, but what I can be clear about is if these situations do descend into chaos and violence and disorder, which is completely unacceptable, we will take a much more thorough and a robust position," he warned. "It's the communities that are very, very upset by this, as much as the police are."

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Locust menace in several UP districts

Swarms of locusts have invaded several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Deoria, in the past 48 hours and attacked trees and crops, officials said Saturday, adding authorities were taking steps to either chase them away or kill them. Th...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Sri Venkateswara Temple

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayer at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple at Tirumala Hill, Tirupati of Chittoor district on Saturday.Chouhan was accompanied by his family members. The temple administration a...

3 Khalistani sympathisers planning targeted killings arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested three suspected sympathisers of the Khalistan Movement who were planning to execute targeted killings in various northern states, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohinder Pal Sin...

NTPC Q4 net profit decline 70% to Rs 1,523 cr on higher tax provision

State-run power major NTPC on Saturday reported over 70 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,523.77 crore in the March quarter mainly due to higher tax provision under the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme. The consolidated net ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020