Fnatic continue to soar in SEA League play

Week 2 play concludes Sunday with Fnatic facing Reality Rift, Neon taking on TNC Predator and Geek Fam meeting BOOM. ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T), game record and points, through Saturday: 1.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:41 IST
Fnatic won the first map in 31 minutes, and BOOM salvaged the tie with a 32-minute victory. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Fnatic continued their rise up the standings of the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League on Saturday. Fnatic tied BOOM Esports 1-1, and with the point earned, moved into second place behind NEW Esports as Week 2 action continued. Fnatic won the first map in 31 minutes, and BOOM salvaged the tie with a 32-minute victory.

The tie for Fnatic follows consecutive 2-0 sweeps over Team Adroit and T1 earlier this week. In the day's other match, Neon Esports and Geek Fam played to a 1-1 tie. Geek Fam won the first map in 38 minutes, and Neon cruised to a win in the second in just 21 minutes.

Reality Rift pocketed a victory when last-place Execration forfeited and withdrew from the tournament, citing roster changes. Execration will take home $2,000 of the $100,000 prize pool. All future scheduled opponents of Execration will be awarded 2-0 victories.

The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers. The round-robin group stage runs through July 12, with all matches best-of-two.

One additional team will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs' upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five. Week 2 play concludes Sunday with Fnatic facing Reality Rift, Neon taking on TNC Predator and Geek Fam meeting BOOM.

ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T), game record and points, through Saturday: 1. NEW Esports, 3-0-2, (8-2), 11

2. Fnatic, 3-0-1, (7-1), 10 3. T1, 2-2-1, (5-5), 7

T4. BOOM Esports, 1-0-3, (5-3), 6 T4. Neon Esports, 1-1-3, (5-5), 6

T6. Reality Rift, 1-1-2, (4-4), 5 T6. TNC Predator, 1-0-2, (4-2), 5

T8. Geek Fam, 1-0-1, (3-1), 4 T8. Team Adroit, 0-1-4, (4-6), 4

10. Execration, 0-8-1, (1-17), 1 --Field Level Media

