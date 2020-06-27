Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officer hurt in Glasgow knife attack says swift police action saved lives

A police officer who was seriously injured while dealing with a knife attack in the Scottish city of Glasgow said on Saturday that the incident could have been a lot worse had it not been for the swift actions of his colleagues.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:41 IST
Officer hurt in Glasgow knife attack says swift police action saved lives
A man stabbed six people at a hotel in the city centre on Friday before he was shot dead by police. The attacker was the only person killed, and police said they were not looking for any other suspects and were not treating the incident as terrorism. Image Credit: ANI

A police officer who was seriously injured while dealing with a knife attack in the Scottish city of Glasgow said on Saturday that the incident could have been a lot worse had it not been for the swift actions of his colleagues. A man stabbed six people at a hotel in the city centre on Friday before he was shot dead by police. The attacker was the only person killed, and police said they were not looking for any other suspects and were not treating the incident as terrorism.

"The incident myself and colleagues faced in West George Street was extremely challenging. The scene we were confronted with is something I will never forget," said Constable David Whyte in a statement issued from the hospital. "Despite suffering serious injuries myself, I know that the swift actions of colleagues saved lives and prevented a far more serious incident," he said.

Whyte's condition was initially described as critical. On Saturday police said he was in a stable condition. The hotel where the attack took place was being used to house asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities cautioned against speculating about a motive.

Three of the other people who were injured were asylum seekers, and two were hotel staff. All five remained in hospital, and one was in a critical but stable condition. Several British media reported on Saturday that the attacker was an asylum seeker from Sudan and that there had been signs in the hours preceding the attack that he was suffering mental health problems and behaving erratically. Police did not confirm those details.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Far right takes to Lisbon streets to deny racism is a problem

Hundreds of protesters marched through one of Lisbons main avenues on Saturday shouting Portugal is not racist, in a demonstration organised by the leader of a far-right party known for his derogatory remarks against ethnic minorities.Dozen...

U-17 Women's World Cup is a great opportunity: Goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan

India womens football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan feels that the Under-17 Womens World Cup, scheduled to be held in India next year, is a great opportunity for the young players. With the U-17 World Cup, its exposure will help us get good...

JMM justifies Jharkhand govt's decision to impose lockdown till July 31

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM General Secretary, Suprio Bhattacharya on Saturday justified State governments decision to impose lockdown in the state till July 31 saying that it is an essential step amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Add...

Inox Wind Q4 loss widens to Rs 192 cr

Inox Wind on Saturday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 192.17 crore in March quarter. The company had reported Rs 53.56 crore loss in the same period preceding fiscal. Total income of the company rose to 196.74 crores for the q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020