Police: Baby girl dies in Virginia after being left in car
Officers responded Friday around 5 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive child left in a vehicle, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release. A preliminary investigation found the girl's father placed her in the back seat of an SUV at his home and “inadvertently” left her while he used another car to run errands, police said.PTI | Springfield | Updated: 28-06-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 01:02 IST
A 11-month-old girl has died after being inadvertently left unattended in a vehicle for “an extended period of time,” police in northern Virginia said Saturday. Officers responded Friday around 5 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive child left in a vehicle, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.
A preliminary investigation found the girl's father placed her in the back seat of an SUV at his home and “inadvertently” left her while he used another car to run errands, police said. Temperature readings in the area on Friday climbed into the high 80s and low 90s, according to records from the National Weather Service. “After returning home, he then drove the SUV to an in-home daycare to pick up another child when he realised the 11-month-old was still in the back seat,” the news release said.
Detectives have consulted with the Fairfax County Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney, and no charges are expected in the case, police said. Neither the girl nor her father were identified.
ALSO READ
Republican congressman loses Virginia nomination after role in gay wedding
Sheriff apologizes to black pastor in Virginia after arrest
Oh snap! Police capture 65-pound turtle from Virginia suburb
Virginia governor to propose Juneteenth as state holiday
For now, Virginia still can't remove massive Lee statue