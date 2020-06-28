Left Menu
Immortals move Academy team into LCS starting lineup

Filling in for Immortals when they meet Golden Guardians on Saturday night will be top laner Kieran "Allorim" Logue, jungler Jake "Xmithie" Puchero, bot laner Apollo "Apollo" Price, mid laner David "Insanity" Challe and support Nickolas "Hakuho" Surgent. Interim general manager Mike Schwartz told ESPN that the lineup shift will allow the team's brass to look at the up-and-coming players, particularly Insanity.

On Wednesday, the team parted ways with general manager Keaton "Bee Sin" Cryer and coach Thomas "Zaboutine" Si-Hassen after an 0-4 start in LCS play. Image Credit: Flickr

Struggling Immortals will start their North American Academy team this weekend in the League of Legends Championship Series. The lineup shuffle follows a pair of staffing changes for the organization.

On Wednesday, the team parted ways with general manager Keaton "Bee Sin" Cryer and coach Thomas "Zaboutine" Si-Hassen after an 0-4 start in LCS play. They are tied with Dignitas for the last place. Filling in for Immortals when they meet Golden Guardians on Saturday night will be top laner Kieran "Allorim" Logue, jungler Jake "Xmithie" Puchero, bot laner Apollo "Apollo" Price, mid-laner David "Insanity" Challe and support Nickolas "Hakuho" Surgent.

Interim general manager Mike Schwartz told ESPN that the lineup shift will allow the team's brass to look at the up-and-coming players, particularly Insanity. "The plan coming into this week was that we're always evaluating, and the next person up on that list is really Insanity," he said. "I know a lot of people have been wanting to see him out there, and he's been performing well in Academy thus far."

On Sunday Immortals will meet Cloud9, who entered the weekend at 5-0 and in the first place. --Field Level Media

