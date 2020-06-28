EG, Cloud9 reach playoffs at cs_summit 6 NA

Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves each swept their winners' matches on Saturday to secure playoff spots at the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event. EG dispatched Team Liquid to win Group A, and 100 Thieves took down Cloud9 in the Group B winners' match. Both EG and 100 Thieves head to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, which start Tuesday.

The final two playoff spots will be determined in Sunday's decider matches, with FURIA Esports battling Liquid and Gen.G Esports taking on Cloud9. The cs_summit 6 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is broken into two regions, Europe and North America. The North American competition began with 13 teams playing for $75,000 over three stages. Five teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and Stage 2 will eliminate four more before Stage 3, which comprises the playoff bracket.

All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final on July 5, in which the upper-bracket victor will start with a one-map advantage. The tournament champion will earn $22,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points, while the runner-up will get $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points. Liquid got the early edge Saturday against EG, jumping out to a 7-3 lead on Nuke, but EG ripped off nine of the next 10 rounds and ultimately took the map 16-13. The second map, Inferno, was not nearly as close, as EG cruised 16-6 to wrap up the series.

Tarik "tarik" Celik was dominant, racking up a kill-death differential of plus-27 to lead all players. Three other EG players finished plus-nine or better. 100 Thieves were in control the whole way against Cloud9, taking Vertigo 16-7 and Train 16-6. Starting with halftime on the first map and extending into the second, 100 Thieves ran off 11 straight rounds as part of an 18-2 run.

Three players for 100 Thieves finished plus-17 or better: Jay "Liazz" Tregillgas (plus-18), Sean "Gratisfaction" Kaiwai (plus-17) and Justin "jks" Savage (plus-17). cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

1. $22,000, 2,000 2. $16,000, 1,875

3. $12,000, 1,750 4. $9,000, 1,625

5. $6,500, 1,500 6. $4,500, 1,375

7-8. $2,500, 1,187.50 -- MIBR, Chaos Esports Club 9. no money, 1,000 -- Triumph

10. no money, 875 -- Team One 11. no money, no points -- Yeah Gaming

12-13. no money, no points -- New England Whalers, Team Envy --Field Level Media