One dead in shooting at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky

One dead in shooting at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, KentuckyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 09:49 IST
One person died in a shooting late on Saturday at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky, local police said. The park has been a center of protests against the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a hail of gunfire when drug investigators burst into her home in Louisville about three months ago.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he was saddened by the violence that erupted at the site where people voicing concerns had gathered.
