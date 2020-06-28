Riot police stop peaceful protest in Hong Kong against security law

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters on Sunday vowed to walk silently from Jordan to Mong Kok to demonstrate against impending Hong Kong security law. However, they were stopped by riot police, Hong Kong Free Press reported. The police cordoned off pedestrian access to the Gascoigne Road and Nathan Road junction. Earlier, police raised a blue warning flag near at the intersection of Nathan Road and Dundas Street in Mong Kok here, warning crowds that they could be seen as participating in an unlawful assembly.

At least 10 citizens were stopped and searched by police in a cordoned area near the intersection of Dundas Street and Portland Street in Mong Kok. Hong Kong police on Saturday banned a major demonstration against China's planned national security law for the city, on the basis of coronavirus social distancing measures and previous unrest, its organiser said on Saturday.

The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) said the force had rejected its applications for rallies on July 1, the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to China, Hong Kong Free Press reported. The latest wave of protests was caused by a security bill specially tailored by Beijing for Hong Kong.

The security legislation, which bans secessionist activities, among other things, is seen by Hong Kong residents as undermining their liberties. However, both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government say the bill would not affect the legitimate rights of the residents. Beijing maintains that the unrest in Hong Kong is a result of international interference and vows to respect the "one country, two systems" principle. (ANI)