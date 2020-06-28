Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fnatic climb to top of SEA League standings

It was the third 2-0 victory of the week for Fnatic (4-0-1), who won the opening map against Reality Rift (1-2-2) in 32 minutes and took the second in 34 minutes. Sunday's action featured two other sweeps, as TNC Predator (2-0-2) outlasted Neon Esports (1-2-3) in 47 and 57 minutes and BOOM Esports (2-0-3) defeated Geek Fam (1-1-1) in 51 and 32 minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:36 IST
Fnatic climb to top of SEA League standings
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Fnatic swept Reality Rift on Sunday and finished Week 2 in first place in the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League. It was the third 2-0 victory of the week for Fnatic (4-0-1), who won the opening map against Reality Rift (1-2-2) in 32 minutes and took the second in 34 minutes.

Sunday's action featured two other sweeps, as TNC Predator (2-0-2) outlasted Neon Esports (1-2-3) in 47 and 57 minutes and BOOM Esports (2-0-3) defeated Geek Fam (1-1-1) in 51 and 32 minutes. The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.

The round-robin group stage runs through July 12, with all matches best-of-two. One additional team will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs' upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five.

Week 3 play begins Thursday with Reality Rift facing NEW Esports and BOOM Esports taking on T1. Geek Fam will be credited with a forfeited 2-0 win against Execration, who withdrew from the event. ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T), game record and points, through Sunday:

1. Fnatic, 4-0-1, (9-1), 13 2. NEW Esports, 3-0-2, (8-2), 11

3. BOOM Esports, 2-0-3, (7-3), 9 4. TNC Predator, 2-0-2, (6-2), 8

5. T1, 2-2-1, (5-5), 7 6. Neon Esports, 1-2-3, (5-7), 6

7. Reality Rift, 1-2-2, (4-6), 5 T8. Geek Fam, 1-1-1, (3-1), 4

T8. Team Adroit, 0-1-4, (4-6), 4 10. Execration, 0-8-1, (1-17), 1

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Former MP complains to SHRC on alleged medical negligence

Hyderabad, June 28 PTI A former Congress MP on Sunday alleged medical negligence in state-run hospitals that caused two deaths and complained to the state human rights commission in this connection. But a hospital official denied the allega...

NBA may allow personalized statements on jerseys

The NBA may allow players to personalize their jerseys with statements that promote social justice issues or charitable causes. Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, president of the National Basketball Players Association, told The Undefeated on...

Trump retweets, then deletes, video of supporter shouting 'white power'

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting white power at protesters of his administration, drawing an immediate rebuke from the only Black Republican in the Senate.The video on Twitter, ...

Pondy CM urges people to adopt lockdown norms to curb spread of COVID-19

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday made an appeal to the people of the Union Territory to adhere to norms of lockdown such as wearing of masks and social distancing to rein in the spread of COVID-19. Addressing the people of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020