Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests held against illegal detention of Baloch political leaders by Pak security agencies

Demonstrations were held in Balochistan as well as Germany on Sunday against the illegal and forceful abduction of Baloch political leaders and intellectuals by Pakistan intelligence agencies.

ANI | Berlin/Quetta | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:59 IST
Protests held against illegal detention of Baloch political leaders by Pak security agencies
Protests held in Germany against illegal detention of Baloch political leaders . Image Credit: ANI

Demonstrations were held in Balochistan as well as Germany on Sunday against the illegal and forceful abduction of Baloch political leaders and intellectuals by Pakistan intelligence agencies. In Quetta city of Balochistan, demonstration was held by Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, a non-governmental organization, which demanded the release of abducted Dr Deen Mohammad Baloch and Dr Akbar Marri.

According to sources, hundreds of people gathered on the streets of Quetta for protest marking Dr Deen Mohammad Baloch's abduction 11 years ago. Along with Dr Deen Mohammad's Daughter Sammi and Mehlab Deen huge number of Baloch women, men and students participated in the protest. The protesters demanded immediate release of Dr Deen Jan and Dr Akbari Marri and all other missing persons.

Similarly, the Baloch National Movement, a pro Independence Party of Balochistan, also held protests in Berlin to mark the 11 years of his abduction. The protesters raised the issue of abductions, oppression and gross human rights violations inflicted by the Pakistani state agencies in Balochistan.

Asghar Baloch, Dosteen Baloch and Ali Baloch, the ones who led the demonstrations on behalf of Baloch National Movement, said the Baloch people have been facing the worst form of human rights violation since 27 March 1948 and 'barbarism' is still going on. The protesters also raised slogans against the abduction of Dr Deen Jan and demanded his immediate releases along with other Baloch missing persons.

"We made several efforts for his (Dr Deen Jan) release. Today's online social media campaign is one of those efforts," Asghar said. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

DGCA issues show cause notice to AirAsia India executive after pilot alleges safety violations

The aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to a top executive of AirAsia India two weeks after one of its pilots, who runs a popular YouTube channel called Flying Beast, alleged violations of safety norms by the low-cost air...

Former MP complains to SHRC on alleged medical negligence

Hyderabad, June 28 PTI A former Congress MP on Sunday alleged medical negligence in state-run hospitals that caused two deaths and complained to the state human rights commission in this connection. But a hospital official denied the allega...

NBA may allow personalized statements on jerseys

The NBA may allow players to personalize their jerseys with statements that promote social justice issues or charitable causes. Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, president of the National Basketball Players Association, told The Undefeated on...

Trump retweets, then deletes, video of supporter shouting 'white power'

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting white power at protesters of his administration, drawing an immediate rebuke from the only Black Republican in the Senate.The video on Twitter, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020