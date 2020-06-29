Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four teams qualify for playoffs at cs_summit 6 Europe

Fnatic, North, Heroic and BIG won their decider matches Sunday to advance to the playoffs at the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event. Fnatic swept G2 Esports in Group A, North did the same to Movistar Riders in Group B and BIG swept Faze Clan in Group D.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 29-06-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 00:55 IST
Four teams qualify for playoffs at cs_summit 6 Europe
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Fnatic, North, Heroic and BIG won their decider matches Sunday to advance to the playoffs at the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event. Fnatic swept G2 Esports in Group A, North did the same to Movistar Riders in Group B and BIG swept Faze Clan in Group D. Heroic posted a 2-1 win against ENCE in Group C.

Sunday's winners join group winners GODSENT, Team Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas and OG in the double-elimination playoff bracket for the $125,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 5. The winner will receive $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points.

Fnatic defeated G2 with a 16-11 win on Train and a 16-10 decision on Dust II. Freddy "KRIMZ" Johansson led the way with 49 kills, while KRIMZ and Ludvig "Brollan" Brolin both posted plus-12 kill-death differentials for Fnatic. North won 16-14 on Vertigo and 16-7 on Inferno against Riders. Philip "aizy" Aistrup had a team-high 48 kills and Mathias "MSL" Lauridsen paced North with a plus-16 differential.

Heroic opened with a 16-8 win on Nuke. After ENCE answered with a 16-13 win on Train, Heroic raced to a 16-5 victory on Mirage. Heroic's leaders were Martin "stavn" Lund (63 kills) and Casper "cadiaN" Moller (plus-16). BIG took down FaZe Clan with a 16-13 win on Dust II and a 16-9 win on Nuke. Florian "syrsoN" Rische and Tizian "tiziaN" Feldbusch both had 43 kills and a plus-13 differential for BIG.

The upper-bracket quarterfinals will take place Monday. Sunday's losers will compete for ninth through 12th place starting Tuesday with G2 vs. Movistar Riders and Ence vs. FaZe Clan.

cs_summit 6: Online Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points): 1. $34,000, 2,000

2. $22,000, 1,875 3. $17,000, 1,750

4. $13,000, 1,625 5. $10,000, 1,500

6. $7,500, 1,375 7. $5,500, 1,250

8. $4,000, 1,125 9. $3,000, 1,000

10. $2,200, 875 11. $1,600, 750

12. $1,200, 625 13-16, $1,000, 312.5 -- mousesports, FATE Esports, x6tence, Team Heretics

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Na'Vi win grand final of WePlay! Clutch Island event

Natus Vincere swept Team Spirit in Sundays grand final to win the WePlay Clutch Island event. Kirill Boombl4 Mikhailov recorded 41 kills and Aleksandr s1mple Kostyliev had a plus-14 kill-death differential for NaVi, who posted 16-9 wins on ...

Pirates P Santana handed 80-game PED suspension

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana received an 80-game suspension without pay from Major League Baseball on Sunday for the use of a banned substance. The 28-year-old right-hander tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Bol...

Sudan extends coronavirus lockdown in Khartoum state

Sudan is extending a lockdown in the state of Khartoum aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus by one week until July 7, the government spokesman said on Sunday. From July 8 there will be a gradual return to normal, though a nigh...

327 fresh COVID-19 cases take Assam's count to 7,492

Assams COVID-19 count rose to 7,492 after 327 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Out of the 327 cases reported, 195 cases were from Guwahati.As per the update released by Sar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020