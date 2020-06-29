Left Menu
Virus death toll drops to 5 in NY, once the US epicenter

During the peak of the pandemic in April, nearly 800 people were dying a day from coronavirus. “We are on the exact opposite end,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in an interview with NBC's “Meet the Press.” New York still leads the nation in COVID-19 deaths with nearly 25,000, according to the state's official tally, which doesn't include people who likely died of the disease.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 29-06-2020 08:46 IST
Five people died Saturday from the coronavirus in New York state, the lowest daily death toll the state has reported since March 15. Saturday's total compared to 13 fatalities the day before as the number of fatalities caused by the virus continues to plummet in the state. During the peak of the pandemic in April, nearly 800 people were dying a day from coronavirus.

“We are on the exact opposite end,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in an interview with NBC's “Meet the Press.” New York still leads the nation in COVID-19 deaths with nearly 25,000, according to the state's official tally, which doesn't include people who likely died of the disease. Meanwhile, fewer than 900 patients were hospitalized Saturday for COVID-19, down from a peak of over 18,000 in April.

The governor cautioned that the numbers could spike again if New Yorkers let down their guard down and fail to follow social distancing and mask-wearing requirements. “I'm now afraid of the spread coming from other states because we are one country and people travel,” Cuomo said. “I'm afraid the infection rate in the other states will come back to New York and raise that rate again.” Confirmed daily infections in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 on Friday, prompting officials in Texas and Florida to reverse course and close down bars in their states again.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar stressed that “the window is closing” for the U.S. to take action to effectively curb the coronavirus. Cardinal Timothy Dolan on Sunday celebrated the first public Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The storied cathedral was limited to 25% capacity and social-distancing guidelines outlined by state officials. Dolan thanked the congregation for its perseverance and joked that more than a dozen collections would be taken to make up for the missed Sundays.

“Where have you all been these last 14 weeks?” Dolan quipped. “Am I ever happy to see you.” The church continues to livestream daily Mass on its website..

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for reform.

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

