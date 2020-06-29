Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 missing from fishing boat after Philippine sea collision

The fishing boat was damaged and overturned and the search for its occupants was being hampered by strong waves, according to officials and coast guard pictures. The Philippine coast guard said the cargo vessel MV Vienna Wood collided with the FV Liberty 5 for unclear reasons after midnight in the early morning hours of Sunday about 27 kilometers (17 miles) off Mamburao town in Mindoro Occidental province south of the capital, Manila.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 29-06-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 12:26 IST
14 missing from fishing boat after Philippine sea collision
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Philippine coast guard was searching on Monday for 14 people missing since a fishing boat and cargo vessel collided in choppy waters two nights earlier. The fishing boat was damaged and overturned and the search for its occupants was being hampered by strong waves, according to officials and coast guard pictures.

The Philippine coast guard said the cargo vessel MV Vienna Wood collided with the FV Liberty 5 for unclear reasons after midnight in the early morning hours of Sunday about 27 kilometers (17 miles) off Mamburao town in Mindoro Occidental province south of the capital, Manila. A coast guard light plane and a helicopter joined the search Monday for the 12 fishermen and two passengers on board the Liberty 5, coast guard spokesman Armando Balilo said.

The fishing boat had been heading for metropolitan Manila when the collision happened. The Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel, which first reported the collision, was being escorted by a Philippine coast guard vessel to nearby Batangas province, the coast guard said.

The vessel with 20 crew onboard was not carrying any cargo at the time of the collision. It had been en route to Australia.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to start 'plasma bank' for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stated that a plasma bank will be established in the national capital to help treat COVID-19 patients. The Chief Minister stated that the plasma bank will be set-up at the Institute of Liver an...

Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92% of total cases in Karnataka: Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92 per cent of total cases in the state and the government was taking all measures to ensure that every COVID-19 patient gets the best treatment. Th...

Airbus sees output down 40% for two years as job cuts loom

Airbus plane output will be 40 lower for two years compared to pre-crisis plans, its chief executive said in remarks published on Monday, underscoring the threat to jobs as it draws up rapid restructuring plans due to a travel slump. Reuter...

UK's Johnson says he will double down on spending plans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he planned to double down on his plans to increase public investment and a return to austerity would be a mistake as the country tries to recover from the coronavirus hit to the economy.Johnson told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020