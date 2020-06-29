Afghanistan: Several people killed, wounded after rocket lands in Helmand district's market
Several people were killed and wounded after rockets landed at a bazaar in Sangin district of Helmand province on Monday.ANI | Helmand | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:20 IST
Several people were killed and wounded after rockets landed at a bazaar in Sangin district of Helmand province on Monday. "Several people were killed and wounded" after the rocket landed, reported Tolo News citing residents.
The officials confirmed the attack but did not provide further details. Further details are awaited.
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Helmand