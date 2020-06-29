Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trauma, abuse for Thai elephants taught tricks for tourists, charity says

The videos capture what the charity said was three training teams breaking the spirit of elephants to wean them from mothers to make them submissive, and able to learn tricks like walking on hind legs, painting on a canvas and spinning hoops on trunks. Thailand's environment minister on Monday told Reuters animal cruelty would not be tolerated and if the footage was authentic, swift action would be taken against the perpetrators.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:38 IST
Trauma, abuse for Thai elephants taught tricks for tourists, charity says
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Undercover video obtained for an investigation into alleged animal cruelty shows baby elephants in Thailand taken from their mothers then exposed to abusive training methods to perform tricks for tourists, according to a wildlife charity.

World Animal Protection has released footage filmed secretly at several camps at undisclosed locations between December 2018 and January 2020, showing distressed mothers and babies pulled apart, and the young elephants enduring isolation and physical and mental trauma. The videos capture what the charity said was three training teams breaking the spirit of elephants to wean them from mothers to make them submissive, and able to learn tricks like walking on hind legs, painting on a canvas and spinning hoops on trunks.

Thailand's environment minister on Monday told Reuters animal cruelty would not be tolerated and if the footage was authentic, swift action would be taken against the perpetrators. The recordings feature eight elephants put through a four-step programme that the charity said was called "the crush", including making them hobble with chained legs, poking sensitive areas with bull-hooks or exposing them to busy highways.

The footage shows what the group said was the ordeal of one mother elephant, Gintaala, who has been separated over time from each of her four calves in turn. "Elephants they are together ... They walk in herds and they look after each other. So, doing things like that is very inhumane," said Roatchana Sungthong, country manager for World Animal Protection.

Elephants have been a source of national pride and cultural identity for Thailand throughout its history, used for labour, transport and in battlefield triumphs by warriors and kings. Environment minister Varawut Silpa-archa said animal cruelty was unacceptable and urged any group with information or evidence of abuses to come forward immediately.

"Because these kind of things, you know, a second delayed it means the life and death of these animals," he said. Laithongrien Meepan, an elephant expert and owner of an elephant camp in Ayutthaya north of Bangkok, said he believed the videos were staged and showed outdated methods that were formerly used on elephants caught in the wild.

Laithongrien, whose camp has not been accused of abusive practices, said elephant handlers would not use such methods. "Those video clips are fake and it was a setup. Who would do such things? To me, there is no reason to do that," he said of the techniques.

World Animal Protection's Roatchana said the video was real and not a set up.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

'A recipe for disaster,' U.S. health official says of Americans ignoring coronavirus advice

A spike in U.S. coronavirus infections is fueled in large part by people ignoring public health guidelines to keep their distance and wear masks, the governments top infectious disease official said.A daily surge in confirmed cases has been...

Craig Meschede announces retirement from professional cricket due to shoulder injury

England county club Glamorgans all-rounder Craig Meschede on Monday announced his retirement from professional cricket with an immediate effect due to shoulder injury. The 28-year-old has been suffering from a Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syn...

Another shooting in Seattle's protest zone leaves 1 dead

One man was killed and another wounded early Monday in Seattles occupied protest zone the second deadly shooting in the area. Police said the shooting happened before dawn in the citys Capitol Hill neighbourhood, near downtown.The Seattle ...

A quiet Israeli ex-general emerges as new foil to Netanyahu

Unlike many of his fellow Israeli generals, Amir Haskel wasnt looking to politics in retirement. After 32 years in the Israeli Air Force, he became a Holocaust researcher and was satisfied with publishing books, leading student delegations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020