UN rights chief says Israeli annexation plan 'disastrous'

The UN's human rights chief on Monday said that Israel's planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank would have “disastrous” consequences for the region, as US and Israeli officials were meeting in Jerusalem to try and finalise the move.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:45 IST
The UN's human rights chief on Monday said that Israel's planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank would have "disastrous" consequences for the region, as US and Israeli officials were meeting in Jerusalem to try and finalise the move. The warning by Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, added to the growing chorus of international voices urging Israel not to annex territory in line with President Donald Trump's Middle East plan.

The UN secretary-general, the European Union and key Arab countries have all spoken out against annexation, saying it would violate international law and all but destroy any remaining hopes of establishing a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel. "The precise consequences of annexation cannot be predicted," Bachelet said in a statement issued by her office in Geneva. "But they are likely to be disastrous for the Palestinians, for Israel itself, and for the wider region." Israel's Foreign Ministry accused Bachelet of politicizing her office and noted that it froze ties with her office early this year due to what it called her "one-sided" attitude.

"It is not surprising that she decided today to join the Palestinian campaign against the American peace plan, and to publish declarations before any decision has been made," the ministry said in a statement. The Trump plan, unveiled in January, envisions leaving some 30% of the West Bank under permanent Israeli control, while granting the Palestinians autonomy in the remainder of the area.

