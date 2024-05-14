"Pakistan supporters should know our atom bomb is not intended to be stored in freezer": CM Yogi

Attacking the opposition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, said that within India, there exist both 'Ram Bhakts' and 'Ramdrohis' adding that, "it's only the 'Ramdrohis' and Pakistan who oppose PM Modi. Ramdrohis says, "Do not criticize Pakistan - they possess an atomic bomb." "Supporters of Pakistan ought to understand that we also possess an atomic bomb, which is not intended to be stored in the fridge," he added.

CM Yogi criticized the opposition for bolstering the morale of India's enemies with atomic bomb threats and also showing disrespect towards Lord Ram. Addressing a public meeting in Faizabad in support of BJP candidate and MP Lallu Singh, the Chief Minister said, "Ramdrohis opposed Lord Ram. They assert that the Ram temple serves no purpose and have previously targeted Ram devotees with gunfire. Additionally, during their time, terrorist attacks occurred at the Janmbhoomi, and legal cases against terrorists were dropped."

He mentioned that Ram Lalla's presence in Ayodhya is a significant contribution from the common people "because it empowers PM Modi through your votes. Our faith was vandalized and the temple of Lord Ram Lalla was damaged by foreign invaders to establish the structure of slavery. However, thanks to your votes, the authority to rectify and construction of the temple was possible." "After 500 years of wait on January 22, Lord Ramlala was enshrined in the magnificent temple. It is the greatest privilege for me and PM Modi to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. Now, lakhs of devotees are visiting Ayodhya for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla and blessing us", CM Yogi added.

He mentioned that 'Ram Rajya' was considered the best governance system in India. "Who were those responsible for depriving Ram Lalla of his land? It's disheartening that even after 70 years of independence in India, it had to be asserted that Ayodhya is indeed the birthplace of Lord Ram. We have collected evidence and established the truth of Ram Temple. This situation was created by those who opposed the construction of the Ram temple", he asserted.

"You voted for Lallu Singh, PM Modi became the Prime Minister, and you voted for Satish Sharma, then I became the Chief Minister. It is because of you that the devotees of Lord Ram came to power, and thus Ram Lalla was seated in the grand temple", Yogi added. CM Yogi said that the international airport in Ayodhya is named after the Maharshi Valmiki. The restaurants built for the poor are named after Mata Shabari, shelter homes are named after Nishadraj, and various development projects have been undertaken. Here, there are airports, grand railway stations, and four-lane-six-lane roads.

Earlier, the mafia used to dominate, but now they have been eradicated. If we want to realize the vision of Ram Rajya, then we need to make India self-reliant and developed. The Chief Minister urged people to ensure the resounding victory of Lallu Singh and those who have brought Lord Ram to Ayodhya.

He said that PM Modi has ensured development for everyone without discrimination. A medical college has also been established in Ayodhya in the name of Maharaja Dashrath. What never happened before has happened in the Modi government. CM Yogi mentioned that Maharaj Dilip offered his body to a lion to save the cow. However, the opposition claims that if our government comes to power, they will grant exemptions in food according to the interests of minorities. The majority of society says that the cow is our mother, and they will not accept its slaughter. But to tease the majority of society, minorities consume beef.

"We have been blessed with the presence of Ram Lalla, and must not become partners in sin by voting for SP-Congress", he added. On this occasion, Faizabad MP and BJP Lallu Singh, Daryabad MLA and State Minister of State for Food and Logistics Satish Chandra Sharma, MLA Dinesh Rawat, Legislative Council member Angad Singh, BJP District President Arvind Kumar Maurya, District Incharge Avnish Singh, Regional Vice President Rajiv Mishra, former MP Baijnath Rawat etc, were present. (ANI)

