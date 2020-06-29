UN experts call for decisive measures against China for collective repression in Tibet, Xinjiang

A group of independent experts have called upon the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to "act with a sense of urgency" in taking decisive measures to protect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Tibet and Xinjiang province. The experts have raised grave concerns "on the collective repression of the population, especially religious and ethnic minorities," in Tibet and Xinjiang, the Central Tibetan Administration said in a release.

The UN independent experts sought "renewed attention on the human rights situation in the country, particularly in light of the moves against the people of the Hong Kong SAR, minorities of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, the Tibet Autonomous Region, and human rights defenders across the country." The experts urged the "international community to act collectively and decisively to ensure China respects human rights and abides by its international obligations."

China has repeatedly refused access to UN independent experts for official visits and has no standing invitations to the experts. In the last 10 years, only five experts were permitted to visit China and not a single one to Tibet. In view of this, the UN experts urged the Chinese government to invite the UN independent experts to visit, monitor, and report on the ground realities. The experts have also called for the protection of the human rights defenders and civilians who meet the mandate-holders during such visits.

Highlighting the suppression of coronavirus whistleblowers, the experts expressed concerns that "journalists, medical workers and those exercising their right to free speech online in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak and pandemic have allegedly faced retaliation from the authorities, including many being charged with 'spreading misinformation' or disrupting public order." The release said a special session should be held to evaluate the range of violations, establishment of an impartial and independent United Nations mechanism - such as a United Nations Special Rapporteur, a panel of experts appointed by the HRC or a Secretary-General Special Envoy - to closely monitor, analyse and report annually on the human rights situation in China.

The 44th regular session of the UNHRC will commence from June 30, 2020. The 43rd regular session was suspended in March this year due to COVID-19 and resumed on June 15. (ANI)