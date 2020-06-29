Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN experts call for decisive measures against China for collective repression in Tibet, Xinjiang

A group of independent experts have called upon the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to "act with a sense of urgency" in taking decisive measures to protect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Tibet and Xinjiang province.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:55 IST
UN experts call for decisive measures against China for collective repression in Tibet, Xinjiang
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A group of independent experts have called upon the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to "act with a sense of urgency" in taking decisive measures to protect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Tibet and Xinjiang province. The experts have raised grave concerns "on the collective repression of the population, especially religious and ethnic minorities," in Tibet and Xinjiang, the Central Tibetan Administration said in a release.

The UN independent experts sought "renewed attention on the human rights situation in the country, particularly in light of the moves against the people of the Hong Kong SAR, minorities of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, the Tibet Autonomous Region, and human rights defenders across the country." The experts urged the "international community to act collectively and decisively to ensure China respects human rights and abides by its international obligations."

China has repeatedly refused access to UN independent experts for official visits and has no standing invitations to the experts. In the last 10 years, only five experts were permitted to visit China and not a single one to Tibet. In view of this, the UN experts urged the Chinese government to invite the UN independent experts to visit, monitor, and report on the ground realities. The experts have also called for the protection of the human rights defenders and civilians who meet the mandate-holders during such visits.

Highlighting the suppression of coronavirus whistleblowers, the experts expressed concerns that "journalists, medical workers and those exercising their right to free speech online in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak and pandemic have allegedly faced retaliation from the authorities, including many being charged with 'spreading misinformation' or disrupting public order." The release said a special session should be held to evaluate the range of violations, establishment of an impartial and independent United Nations mechanism - such as a United Nations Special Rapporteur, a panel of experts appointed by the HRC or a Secretary-General Special Envoy - to closely monitor, analyse and report annually on the human rights situation in China.

The 44th regular session of the UNHRC will commence from June 30, 2020. The 43rd regular session was suspended in March this year due to COVID-19 and resumed on June 15. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

India slams Pak for 'absurd' remarks on Karachi terror attack

India on Monday hit out at Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his absurd comments linking India to the terror attack on the Pakistan stock exchange building in Karachi. In a strongly-worded response, External Affairs Ministr...

PM must clarify if PM-CARES fund received donations from Chinese companies: U'khand Congress Chief

President of the Uttarakhand Congress Committee, Pritam Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify whether PM-CARES Fund has received donations from Chinese companies or not. Talking to ANI, Singh said that there ...

Raj agri minister inaugurates solar pump under Kusum Yojna

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria on Monday inaugurated a 7.5 HP solar power pump plant, installed under the Kusum Yojna, in Jhotwara area here. Kataria said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced a budget of Rs 267 ...

Two killed, two injured in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Two persons were killed and two were injured when lightning struck them in Dumka district on Monday, a government official said. The four were plucking mangoes when lightning struck them at Hathwari village under Masalia police station of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020