Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's NOC confirms international talks on resuming oil output

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) hopes oil production will resume after international talks to end a blockade by eastern-based forces in the civil war, which has stopped almost all energy exports for six months, it said on Monday. The eastern-based forces shut down Libya's oil production in January, putting financial pressure on the internationally recognised government in Tripoli, in the west, but also cutting off revenue for state institutions operating across the country.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-06-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:56 IST
Libya's NOC confirms international talks on resuming oil output
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) hopes oil production will resume after international talks to end a blockade by eastern-based forces in the civil war, which has stopped almost all energy exports for six months, it said on Monday.

The eastern-based forces shut down Libya's oil production in January, putting financial pressure on the internationally recognised government in Tripoli, in the west, but also cutting off revenue for state institutions operating across the country. A possible deal to allow production to restart would involve a new agreement on distributing oil revenue, as well as guarantees on field security, a person familiar with the matter said.

Ending the blockade could also make it easier to agree to a ceasefire, with Libya's warring sides and their foreign backers continuing to mobilise forces around the coastal city of Sirte. Libya has been split since 2014 between rival factions in Tripoli, home to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), and in the east, where Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) holds sway.

Though an eastern government aligned with Haftar has set up parallel institutions, international agreements say only the NOC in Tripoli can produce and export oil, with revenue channelled through the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) in the capital. The eastern administration and its foreign supporters want oil revenue to flow to it directly, rather than through the CBL. Diplomats say the east has attempted to export oil directly, in breach of those rules, during the blockade.

This year Turkish backing has helped the GNA suddenly regain control of most of the northwest, after beating back a 14-month assault on the capital by the LNA, which is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt. The LNA still controls the east and south, including most major oil fields and export terminals.

OIL DISTRIBUTION After the GNA's gains this month, NOC attempted to reopen Sharara and El Feel oil fields, before armed groups stopped it. Last week it said Russian mercenaries had occupied Sharara.

There have been negotiations in recent weeks between NOC, the GNA and regional countries, overseen by the United Nations and United States, an NOC spokesman said. "We are hopeful that those regional countries will lift the blockade and allow us to resume our work," the spokesman said.

The GNA says the LNA is behind the blockade, which was announced in January by local groups including tribes. The LNA says the tribes imposed the blockade themselves. On Monday, some of the tribes said in a statement that they were reopening the oil fields and handing authority to negotiate a resumption in output to the LNA, a possible sign that the deal is close to agreement.

An LNA spokesman said on television that it welcomed any popular mandate to protect the oilfields. The NOC spokesman said the company would start producing oil again right away if workers' security was guaranteed.

"We need to resume work immediately to save our infrastructure and the Libyan economy," the spokesman said. "NOC is determined that the agreement will guarantee transparency and that oil revenues will achieve social justice for all Libyans," he said.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum in crackdown, Twitch suspends Trump's channel

Social media site Reddit said on Monday it shut down rTheDonald, a forum used by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, as it announced changes to its content policies. Chief Executive Steve Huffman said in a post that communities and u...

Golf-English is fifth PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19

American Harris English has become the fifth player on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19, the Tour said on Monday. English, 30, was set to participate in this weeks Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but was forced to wit...

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

A Minnesota judge on Monday warned that hes likely to move the trials of four police officers charged in George Floyds death out of Minneapolis if public officials and attorneys dont stop talking about the case. Hennepin County Judge Peter ...

Golden State Killer pleads guilty to first murder of 13

A former police officer who terrorized the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and then evaded capture for decades pleaded guilty Monday to the first of 13 murders. Joseph Jame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020