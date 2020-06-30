Left Menu
Fnatic, BIG reach upper semis at cs_summit 6 Europe

They will face off Wednesday for a spot in the upper-bracket final. Also advancing to the upper semifinals were Team Vitality and OG, who beat Heroic and North, respectively, each by a 2-1 margin on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 03:39 IST
Fnatic and BIG each swept their opponents Monday to advance to an upper-bracket semifinal showdown at the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event. Fnatic downed Ninjas in Pyjamas in a battle of all-Swedish rosters, while BIG cruised by GODSENT. They will face off Wednesday for a spot in the upper-bracket final.

Also advancing to the upper semifinals were Team Vitality and OG, who beat Heroic and North, respectively, each by a 2-1 margin on Monday. Vitality and OG will face each other on Wednesday. Monday's losers will fight to stay alive in the lower bracket Tuesday, when Heroic will face North and NiP meet GODSENT.

The $125,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams, eight of which made the double-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 5. The champion will receive $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points.

NiP took the early edge vs. Fnatic on Monday, leading 7-4 on Overpass, but Fnatic fought back to force overtime and take the map 19-17. NiP again led before halftime on the second map, Inferno, but Fnatic won five straight rounds to take an 11-8 edge and claimed the map 16-13. Ludvig "Brollan" Brolin finished with a match-best plus-21 kill-death differential for Fnatic.

BIG jumped on GODSENT early in both maps, grabbing a 6-0 lead on Dust II and a 7-1 edge on Overpass. They wrapped up both maps, 16-9 and 16-8, respectively, for the sweep. Tizian "tiziaN" Feldbusch (plus-17) and Johannes "tabseN" Wodarz of Germany (plus-15) led the way. Vitality sandwiched two wins of 16-5 on Dust II and Inferno around a 16-10 defeat on Mirage. Four players on the French squad finished better than even, with Richard "shox" Papillon (plus-23) and Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (plus-22) driving the victory. No Heroic player finished better than minus-5.

OG dropped the opening map to North 16-9 on Overpass but quickly recovered, cruising 16-6 on Inferno and taking Dust II 16-11. Issa "ISSAA" Murad finished plus-11 for OG. In addition to lower-bracket action, Tuesday will also feature two matches in a mini bracket to determine ninth through 12th place.

Tuesday's schedule: Lower Bracket Round 1

Heroic vs. North Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. GODSENT

9th-12th Place Deciders G2 Esports vs. Movistar Riders

ENCE vs. FaZe Clan --Field Level Media

