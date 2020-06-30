Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN and West spar with Russia over cross-border aid to Syria

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 30-06-2020 04:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 04:48 IST
UN and West spar with Russia over cross-border aid to Syria

The UN humanitarian chief has warned that a halt to cross-border aid deliveries to the last rebel stronghold in Syria would cause "suffering and death," but Syria's ally Russia accused the UN and Western nations of trying to "sabotage" assistance from within Syria. Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock told the UN Security Council that an estimated 2.8 million people in the rebel-held northwest — 70 per cent of the region's population — require humanitarian assistance, with growing economic hardship aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said two-thirds of the northwest's population is displaced, the vast majority sheltering in camps and informal settlements where malnutrition rates have been rising in past months. Almost three in every 10 children in the region under the age of five suffer from stunting, "a condition likely to impact irreversibly their physical and cognitive development," he said.

Lowcock said delivery of aid through two crossing points from Turkey enabled 1,781 trucks primarily carrying food for 1.3 million people to get to the mainly rebel-held northwest in May, which is still "far from sufficient". He said more children and infants are arriving at nutrition centres "showing signs of chronic and acute malnutrition", and some mothers say they are cooking weeds to supplement food rations.

"The northwest continues to suffer a major humanitarian crisis," Lowcock said. "The cross-border operation needs to be scaled up further." He said the Secuirty Council's failure to extend cross-border deliveries would halt the UN operation from Turkey and "it would cause suffering and death". Russia holds the key to future cross-border operations. It contends cross-border aid was meant to be a temporary response to the nine-year Syrian conflict and the situation on the ground has changed.

In January, Russia scored a victory for Syria, using its veto threat to force the Security Council to adopt a resolution reducing the number of crossing points for aid deliveries from four to just two, from Turkey to the northwest. It also cut in half the year-long mandate that had been in place since cross-border deliveries began in 2014 to six months, as Russia insisted.

Russia's UN Ambassaor Vassily Nebenzia said at Monday's council meeting that cross-border aid is not the "magic bullet" for humanitarian problems in Syria but "has become a political tool for drawing lines of division inside Syria". He said cross-border deliveries are "incompatible with international law and humanitarian principles".

Even more disturbing, Nebenzia said, is that cross-border aid delivery "is used as a leverage against cross-line and as pretext and excuse not to engage seriously in humanitarian deliveries from within Syria". "That, in our view, borders with sabotage," the Russian ambassador said. "And this is not just a slogan. We have concrete facts that we can present." A proposed UN resolution drafted by Germany and Belgium would maintain two border crossing points from Turkey to the northwest and reopen an Iraqi crossing to the northeast for a year to deliver medical supplies for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Russia's Nebenzia said in response to Lowcock and calls by US Ambassador Kelly Craft for the Iraq crossing to the northeast to be opened: "Do not waste your time on efforts to reopen the closed cross-border points." Lowcock said Monday: "Efforts have been, and will continue to be made to deliver cross-line assistance into the north-west. But at the moment it is simply impossible to replicate with cross-line assistance what is being delivered through the cross-border operation" from Turkey. He said the World Health Organisation has sent two shipments of medical supplies to the northeast overland as well as air deliveries but more than five months after the Al Yaroubiya crossing from Iraq was closed, "distributions of WHO medical items have not reached the majority of facilities that previously depended on supplies delivered cross-border." Craft, the US ambassador, and European Union envoys insisted again on Monday that US and EU sanctions against Syria were not affecting the delivery of humanitarian aid, but Russia's Nebenzia strongly disagreed.

"These reassurances are hypocritical," Nebenzia said. "Your waivers and exemptions do not work. With one hand you advocate humanitarian assistance, through cross-border first and foremost, with another you choke ordinary Syrians.".

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Maduro orders EU envoy to leave following fresh sanctions

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday ordered the European Union envoy to leave the country, hours after the EU announced sanctions against several officials loyal to the socialist leader.The EU subjected 11 officials to financial s...

Los Angeles records 'alarming' surge in COVID-19 cases to more than 100,000

Los Angeles County recorded an alarming one-day record spike of 2,903 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, public health officials said, warning that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed, while several U.S. states hit the brakes on reopening.L...

Google removes misleading ads in voting-related searches

Alphabet Incs Google said on Monday that it had removed search ads that charged users searching for voting information large fees for voter registration or harvested their personal data.A Google spokeswoman told Reuters that the companys mi...

U.N. to call for more aid for Syrians at virtual donor meeting

Governments are set to pledge billions of dollars in aid for Syrians at a virtual conference on Tuesday to help refugees enduring Syrias ninth year of armed conflict, as COVID-19 and high food prices worsen the plight of millions.This year,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020