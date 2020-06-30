Shoot To Kill on top as PCS 1 NA finals enter final week

Left Menu
Shoot to Kill hold a comfortable lead entering the second and final week of the PUBG Continental Series 1 - North America finals. Ten of the event's 20 rounds were completed last week, and Shoot to Kill won three of them while also recording third- and fourth-place results. They have 113 points (44 for placement, 69 for kills).

Zenith Esports, who had first-, second- and third-place results among the opening 10 rounds, sit in second place at 87 points (26 placement, 61 kills). Fabled, who captured the opening round, are third at 84 points (35 placement, 49 kills). Rounding out the top five is Houston Hardshifts at 77 points (29 placement, 48 kills) and Wildcard Gaming at 70 points (21 placement, 49 kills).

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was due to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions -- North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific -- competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region is ongoing, and Series 2 for each region will be held in August.

The 24-team North America event has a minimum prize pool of $200,000, with the amount due to rise based on sales of in-game items. The championship squad will take 25 percent of the prize money, and the runner-up will get 15 percent. A three-round group stage saw the field narrowed to 16 teams.

The tournament will resume Thursday with five rounds, then will conclude Friday with the last five rounds. PUBG Continental Series 1 - North America finals standings, with total points (points for placement, points for kills)

1. Shoot to Kill, 113 (44, 69) 2. Zenith Esports 87 (26, 61)

3. Fabled, 84 (26, 61) 4. Houston Hardshifts, 77 (29, 48)

5. Wildcard Gaming, 70 (21, 49) 6. Radiance, 62 (20, 42)

7. 303 Esports, 61 (17, 44) 8. Susquehanna Soniqs, 60 (25, 35)

9. Exodus, 53 (22, 31) 10. Comets, 52 (17, 35)

11. Illusion Esports, 50 (18, 32) 12. Oath Gaming, 49 (14, 35)

13. Liberate, 32 (12, 20) 14. Any Trolls in Chat, 28 (10, 18)

15. Elus1ve, 25 (9, 16) 16. Tactical, 13 (1, 12)

