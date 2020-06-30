Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong quits democracy group Demosisto

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong quits democracy group DemosistoReuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 09:00 IST
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday he is stepping down as leader of his democracy group Demosisto, just hours after local media reported that Beijing had passed national security legislation for the Chinese-ruled city.
Wong has said he will be a "prime target" of Beijing's national security law, which critics fear will crush freedoms in the former British colony. (Reporting By Noah Sin and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill)
