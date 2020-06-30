Cineworld cinemas in United States and UK to reopen from July 31

Britain's Cineworld Group said on Tuesday it would delay reopening its cinemas in the United States and Britain until Friday 31st July while following any changes to regulations or guidance from public health officials.

The company had previously expected to start reopening theatres, which include Regal Cinemas, on July 10, but a number of important markets, such as Los Angeles and New York, have not yet given the go-ahead. Hollywood studios have also pushed back the release of summer releases, with "Mulan" and "Tenet" for example now scheduled for August.

Shares in Cineworld were trading up 6% in early deals on Tuesday.